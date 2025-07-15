What Does A Crate Engine Come With? Here's What A Package Typically Includes

Short of delivering a mechanic and a workshop with the crate engine, there is only so much manufacturers can do in terms of providing you with everything necessary. Even the most comprehensive of turn-key crate engines — which might come equipped with spark plugs, a carburetor, and distributors — will be missing out on some basics. These might include filters, and most notably fluids – an engine full of coolant and oil being shipped across the country could get messy, after all.

In addition to serviceable items like these, you also need to have the tools necessary to remove the old engine, and then to fit the new one. An engine crane or similar will be your friend here, in addition to a smattering of other tools to fit the thing once you figure out how to move it around. There's also the small matter of electronics, which can be tricky to sort, especially when fitting a modern crate engine into a classic car. Some automakers, such as Ford, help you out here. For example, it sells Coyote engines with an engine control pack, which can make wiring in your crate engine a whole lot easier.