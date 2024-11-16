Long Block Vs. Crate Engine: What's The Difference?

The first thing you should know about crate engines is that most manufacturers offer a variety of options to best suit the needs of their customers. You might think of a crate engine as a complete engine assembly received from an automaker ready to install in an engine bay and start up after adding coolant and oil.

In reality, the thing that makes them "crate engines" is that they arrive at the customer's location in wooden shipping crates. Other than that, crate engines come from various sources including automakers, engine remanufacturing companies, and custom engine builders using proprietary castings created in their factories. Crate engines can also be complete engines like we often think of them, or they can be provided as long-block or even short-block assemblies.

We've discussed the differences between long-block and short-block engines before. So, we'll limit this discussion to the difference between complete crate engines and long blocks, and what to expect when you order one.