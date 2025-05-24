Can Turbos Increase Your Car's MPG? It's Complicated

Turbochargers are a fantastic way of boosting your engine's performance. But does a turbo also boost your car's MPG? The answer is more complicated than you may think. To understand turbos and their role in fuel efficiency, it's useful to have a look at their history and the reason they were developed. Despite being a relative newcomer to our road vehicles — Oldsmobile's strange F-85 Jetfire engine is one of the first examples – the turbo can trace its roots right back to the 19th century. This was when Gottlieb Daimler and Rudolf Diesel, two of the biggest names in automobile history, began to look at the concept. The premise was simple, to improve engine performance by using the exhaust gases to spin a turbine to force more air into an engine's cylinders.

It all boils down to one thing: Power. The added air (and fuel) allows more combustible mix to be added to the cylinders. By doing this, a turbocharger transforms engine performance and allows smaller engines to punch above their weight in power terms. So yes, a turbo can make a downsized four feel like a V6, but whether it actually drinks less fuel is a question only physics (and your right foot) can answer. In short, a turbo might boost your MPG, but not always. Let's have a closer look at the factors that determine whether a turbo is just a performance booster, an economy champion, or both.