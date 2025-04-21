How Long Do Diesel Engine Turbos Tend To Last? (And Can You Extend Their Lifespan?)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I first fell for turbo-diesels many years ago. A sporty-looking Rover model arrived in the family garage in a dreadful state — the owner had replaced the head gasket and then promptly fired it up without adding any engine oil. The result was a car that was beyond economical repair but suited my need for a new project perfectly. This car was something of an epiphany for me. Up until then, although I knew the difference between a diesel and a turbodiesel engine, I still avoided diesel like the plague. I thought they were noisy, dirty, and lacking in performance, but I went ahead anyway. I rebuilt the engine, replaced the turbo, and ran the car for years, loving every minute of it. Sure, it did initially have the performance of an elephant wallowing through mud, but then that turbo kicked in, and wow... I came to love the whine of the turbo whirring up and the surge of power that accompanied it.

Since then, through years of repair work and hands-on ownership, I've worked on and maintained dozens of turbo-diesel engines — and I've seen firsthand how long they can last with proper care, and how quickly they can fail without it. Under ideal conditions, a diesel turbo can comfortably last well over 150,000 miles without issue. However, I've also seen them give up much sooner, often due to simple oversights in maintenance or poor driving habits.