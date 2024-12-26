What Is The Difference Between Diesel And Turbo Diesel Engines?

Diesel engines have long been celebrated for their efficiency and durability. They're a mainstay for any enthusiast seeking a robust performance, powering everything from passenger vehicles to heavy machinery. However, there are some things you might not know about diesel engines — like how their performance capabilities and efficiencies hinge on aspects that often go unnoticed by some vehicle owners, such as the inclusion of a turbocharger.

Advertisement

From the launch of the first turbocharger in 1905 to the first commercially produced turbocharged Oldsmobile Jetfire V8 in 1962, turbocharging technology changed how engines perform on the highway and in the field. This technology uses exhaust energy and has benefits that range from increased power to improved fuel consumption. But even without turbochargers, naturally aspirated diesel engines still deliver good pulling power, making them great for hauling or towing. Today, many vehicles offer naturally aspirated and turbocharged diesel engines. But what truly sets these two apart? And do the differences matter to everyday drivers?