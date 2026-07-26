4 Common Problems With Disc Brakes

Apart from many older vehicles and modern trucks that still use drum brakes, most of the cars you see on the road today have at least front disc brakes, if not discs all-around. Your typical disc brake functions the same whether on a car or a bicycle — it's a caliper that clamps onto a rotor, itself attached to the wheel hub.

Think of it like this: Imagine an old Walkman CD player that starts playing. You use your hand to grab the CD and it stops; that's the same principle at work here. The caliper is your hand, and the rotor is the CD. Every time you press the brake pedal, you're squeezing that hand on the CD and causing it to slow down. It's an exceptionally efficient system, allowing for great heat dissipation and stopping power, especially with high-performance drilled and slotted rotors. But no system is perfect — sure, your brakes are pragmatically one of the most important and powerful systems on your car, but they're not invincible.

In here, we'll take a look at a few common problems associated with your typical disc brakes on modern cars. That's not to say that these brakes are unreliable, merely that these are some effects one can expect if they don't do the maintenance. Brake pads and, to a lesser extent, rotors are perishable parts. They wear out over time, especially through abuse and/or neglect. Moreover, different materials react differently depending on how you drive the car. It sounds complicated, but diagnosing these issues isn't actually that daunting, as you'll see. Let's get into it.