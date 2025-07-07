Why Many Trucks Still Use Drum Brakes Today

Modern trucks come equipped with advanced technologies, yet many still rely on drum brakes, a design that has been around for more than a century. Drum brakes remain widely used in the trucking industry, even as disk brakes have become standard in the majority of passenger cars and increasingly common on some commercial trucks.

Drum brakes work by pressing brake shoes outward against the inside of a rotating drum that's attached to the wheel, creating friction that slows or stops the vehicle. This design makes them popular not just out of tradition, but because it is inexpensive to maintain and built to withstand the often demanding or extreme conditions that commercial vehicles operate in.

Their continued use highlights how manufacturers and fleet managers weigh cost, dependability, and real-world performance. In harsh daily conditions, drum brakes have consistently provided practical benefits, particularly when it comes to maintenance fees, long-term durability, and fleet-wide safety expectations.