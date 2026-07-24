4 Common Problems With V12 Engines

A V12 engine commands a certain level of respect, no matter what car it's in. There's a definite weight to the "V12" badge on the side of a luxury saloon or high-powered supercar; these engines are typically reserved for the highest trim levels of the highest models. In other words, halo cars: Everything from the timeless classic V12s like Ferraris of the 1950s and 1960s and the ultra-luxurious Toyota Century, to the Lamborghini Aventador and the Jaguar E-Type. These are names etched into the indexes of many automotive enthusiasts, and undoubtedly hung up on posters as inspirations to budding minds.

These engines are powerful, smooth, and prestigious — arguably more so than any other commonly-built block outside of something like a Bugatti W16. But, as Uncle Ben famously said, "With great power comes great responsibility," and that's certainly true with these engines, especially the larger, more premier ones. While V12s are unquestionably fantastic engines, they're also notoriously finicky. There's a reason why they're not produced in greater numbers — several, in fact, which we'll go over here.

In this article, we'll be discussing specific issues regarding V12 engines as a whole, rather than pointing out specific flaws inherent to individual engines; such a list would be hundreds of paragraphs long, considering the history behind these powerplants. Moreover, these engines have been used in everything ranging from regular production cars to bespoke racers; for simplicity's sake, we'll be sticking with the former. Let's get into it.