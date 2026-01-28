HEMI Owners Are Deleting This Feature, Even Though It's Costing Them Fuel

Since 2005, the Gen III HEMI engine (which, fun fact, aren't actually hemis) has sported a feature called MDS, standing for Multi Displacement System, the first of its kind in its respective vehicle classes. Early adopters like the 2005 Chrysler 300C, Dodge Magnum R/T, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and 2006 Dodge Ram all sported the Multi Displacement System, basically a fancy term for a cylinder deactivation mode (called other things by other manufacturers, such as AFM, or Active Fuel Management, on GM vehicles). It works by deactivating cylinders 1, 4, 6, and 7 through a series of clever engineering hacks and ECU programs, turning an eight-cylinder vehicle into a four-cylinder.

Normally this sounds like a game-changing idea; with four cylinders off, it drastically improves fuel economy during light-load events such as idling, highway cruising, or stop-and-go traffic. But lately, a number of individuals on forums and videos discuss MDS as a potential source for failures related to the camshaft and lifters, leading to damages totaling in the thousands of dollars if overlooked. Thankfully a lot of these remarks are hearsay; it's not specifically the fault of this system, but rather oil starvation, neglectful maintenance, and more, which doesn't play nicely with the added complexity of the MDS lifters.

Nevertheless, many individuals opt to remove MDS from their HEMI-powered vehicles. For instance, in spite of the dubious rumors surrounding the potential failure points, they are still more complicated and, thus, more prone to failure than simpler parts. They modify the car's exhaust note as well, arguably not for the better because half the fun of a V8 is the sound. And MDS delete is required for upgrading the camshaft. Whatever the reason, let's go over how the system works, good things to know, and how to safely delete it.