12 Of The Most Iconic V12 Classic Cars Ever Made

Every high-performance engine sings its own song, whether it's the penetrating wail of a turbocharged inline four, the aggressive growl of a V6, or the bone-rattling rumble of a big-block V8. But one song is rarer and more exotic than all the rest: the symphonic roar of a V12. Since the age of gasoline-powered engines may be drawing to a close, these mechanical choruses become increasingly precious. Soon, the visceral sounds and heady smells of ignited fuel might fade into history, but for now, we can still appreciate some of the finest and most powerful internal combustion engines built, including those with 12 cylinders.

V12s have a special place in enthusiasts' hearts for many reasons. For one thing, some of the best V12 engines ever made have found homes in some of the most beautiful cars ever built. Then there's the technical accomplishment, since getting as many as four cams and 48 valves to work together is tricky. Yet the payoff when it works is spectacular: tons of power, delivered smoothly, with an amazing exhaust note.

Whether a V12 rests under the long hood of a stately pre-war luxury car or amidships in a modern-day exotic, there's just something special about 12 cylinders firing with perfect timing. What follows is a list of iconic V12 classics from Detroit, Italy, Bavaria, and elsewhere, each of which is powered by its own take on 12 cylinders, from vintage hand-built creations to high-tech modern wonders.

