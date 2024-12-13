The Engine Design That Makes Ferraris Sound So Good

Ferrari has put a number of engines in its cars over the years. However, it's the automaker's flagship V12 engine design that springs to mind when someone asks what makes them sound so good. The Ferrari V12 sound even made it into "Gone in 60 Seconds," when lead characters Randall "Memphis" Raines and Otto Halliwell reminisce over a recording played on an old tape player in Otto's garage. The older Otto is pleased when his protege, Memphis, correctly identifies the Ferrari engine as a V12.

Ferrari's original Colombo V12, designed by Gioacchino Colombo, debuted in 1947 in the 125 S with a total displacement of 1.5 liters, the smallest V12 ever made, according to "The Official Ferrari Magazine." Ferrari continued using the Colombo V12 until 1989, with its largest displacement version topping out at 4.9L.

The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO is just one example of the most expensive cars powered by V12 engines, with its 3.0L Colombo V12-produced 300 horsepower. However, it was a 350-hp 4.4L quad-cam Colombo V12 in a Ferrari 365 GTB/4 credited with the sweet exhaust notes played in Otto's garage.