5 Of The Most Expensive Cars Ever Powered By A V12 Engine

In the world of high-performance automobiles, V12 engines are right near the top of the list when it comes to powering the most exclusive hypercars. Sure, V10s, turbocharged-or-supercharged V8s, and even some electric powertrains rank amongst the most exclusive propulsion systems you can buy, but V12s are nearly ubiquitous amongst the world's most expensive and posh performance vehicles. With all those superlatives, it's natural to expect that these V12 engines and the cars they come in are pretty expensive, and quite often, they deliver on that expectation. There are some V12-powered vehicles that are a bit less exciting, but really, V12s are associated with screaming soundtracks and ultra-fast transportation.

What's the cost of all this power? Often, it's stratospheric. Seven- and even eight-figure prices for V12 vehicles aren't unheard of these days, especially amongst rare and exotic cars selling at auction. It would be nearly impossible to track down all the private sales of rare V12 vehicles, but we've selected a few of our favorite outrageously expensive cars, including as-new prices and auction prices where available. This isn't a ranked list, more like a grouping of ultra-expensive favorites. But rest assured, they're all properly qualified. Each of these V12-powered machines reaches well past a million dollars, some much higher than that. And they all have one thing in common — twelve cylinders of pure automotive joy.

