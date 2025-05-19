5 Of The Highest Horsepower Sports Cars Of The 1980s

The 1980s aren't known for high horsepower cars. There are some epic high-horsepower muscle cars from that era, and lots of small, quirky cars (many of which qualify as awesome '80s cars), but there was definitely a lack of power in the 1980s. Horsepower numbers dropped off big time in the 1970s thanks to a number of factors. For example, the emissions restrictions, insurance cost increases for more powerful cars, a shift towards more fuel efficient cars thanks to the oil crisis, and the regulation of horsepower ratings by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). And in the minds of many automotive enthusiasts, those restrictions carried over well into the 1980s, limiting the available power that could be had in just about any vehicle.

Advertisement

Thankfully, there are several exceptions to this perceived rule — perhaps even enough examples to prove the rule wrong. The 1980s had some pretty high horsepower cars. A surge in power came on with factors like turbocharging, particularly in the late 1980s, where there were several high-horsepower sports cars produced that are now cemented in our memories as some of the most iconic cars of all time. Their impressive powertrains stand the test of time, and they certainly place them on a pedestal during their own underpowered era.