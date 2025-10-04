5 Of The Most Difficult Cars To Work On Or Repair (According To Owners)

One of the simultaneously most lauded and dreaded tasks of any gearhead is working on a car yourself. Whether it be something as simple as an oil change or as complex as a drivetrain swap, doing all your own maintenance can either be a beginner-friendly chore or a daunting, multi-day project. Often times, this comes down to a few key elements, namely: how much room do you have to work with, how advanced is the car, and does the car have any funky or oddball quirks that are particularly headache-inducing when the hood has to come up?

There's almost never going to be a comprehensive list of the most difficult cars to work on, because as we all know, there's always that one bolt that you can never get at, or the one filter that requires you to have no fewer than three elbows to extract. Many cars have these issues, especially when it comes to clearances; this applies to even cars typically venerated for their ease of maintenance. Take the classic Volkswagen Beetle, for example — while it's normally fine, there are some models with weird idiosyncrasies.

This list will address cars that owners often cite as particularly challenging to work on from a technical or ergonomic perspective; basically, cars that are equipped with finicky, advanced features and are a pain to actually get at the part needing servicing; or cars that are so daunting that they're genuinely perplexing to the amateur wrencher. We'll keep it narrowed to production cars only, so no hypercars or weird prototypes because they're all like that, generally-speaking. That said, let's hit the road — or garages — and check out which cars frustrate their owners the most.