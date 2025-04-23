How The Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman Became A Signature Car For Dictators

The history of automobiles isn't fascinating only because of the worst car trends and the coolest vehicle innovations over the years. Often, a ride is defined by the person behind the wheel, whether they're jaw-dropping celebrity-owned cars or forbidding government limos. In the U.S., for example, Cadillacs are often seen as the preferred rides for officials. Similar is the status for Lexus and BMW cars in certain Asian pockets.

In a few instances, this preference steers itself into the domain of infamy. The Mercedes-Benz 600, often considered an epitome of automobile luxury, is one such unfortunate case after becoming a status symbol among all kinds of bad men and revolutionaries.

Of course, for a car that incurs a bill of around $21,000 just for minor servicing, or roughly $3 million for a full restoration, the clientele must be flush. Oh, by the way, it was also the first bulletproof car built by Daimler-Benz in the post-war era, back in 1965. Each was custom-made to the styling preferences of its owner. And befitting any luxury item of its caliber, the car was almost entirely built by hand, taking nearly two months for each to take its final lavish shape.

On the BBC show "Top Gear," host Jeremy Clarkson remarked that people who owned a 600 "almost always had access to an air force." He added, "I can call in an airstrike," giving a clear hint about the powerful personalities who often took a joyride in the legendary car.