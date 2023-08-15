Unique Mercedes 600 That Transported Queen Elizabeth II And Apollo 11 Astronauts Up For Sale
German automaker Mercedes-Benz has always reserved the "600" monicker for its most premium vehicles. Most recently, the 600 consisted of a series of V-12 powered large sedans that spanned three decades since the 1990s, and now represents an over-the-top SUV. Before that, there was the 1963-1981 Mercedes-Benz 600, simply nicknamed "The Big Mercedes."
Requiring a larger engine to propel its significant girth, the 600 was the first Mercedes car ever to use a V-8 engine. New 600 owners were also expected to complete a training course (or have their drivers complete it) in order to operate the vehicle because it was so new. Everything that was typically run by electric motors (like power windows and seat adjustment) was hydraulically controlled in the interest of the upmost luxury for passengers.
As one might imagine, the 600 attracted celebrities like moths to a flame, and its long list of prestigious owners includes David Bowie, Rowan "Mr. Bean" Atkinson, and Elvis Presley, among others.
However, an even more culturally significant 1966 600 Pullman is coming up for auction in the next few days. This 1966 600 Pullman was initially retained by Mercedes-Benz, and rather than being sold, was loaned to both domestic and foreign governments for use at important events.
Mercedes kept the limo for itself
The car that Mercedes chose to keep for themselves is a seven-person Pullman limousine with four doors and a rare "Landaulet" retractable roof covering the passenger compartment. The exterior was finished in classic black with a cognac leather interior, replete with flag holders for the front fenders. Of all the 600s that were produced, only 33 exist as four-door Pullmans with the Landaulet roof configuration, making this a rare bird indeed.
A logbook kept by the automaker shows that this 600's first mission was ferrying then-U.S. Vice President Hubert Humphrey around Germany in April of 1967. Following similar duties over the next two years, a particularly poignant pair of tasks awaited the limousine in 1969.
The first of which was shuttling Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, The Duke of Edinburgh, around Vienna, Austria. Upon returning to Germany, the Big Mercedes served as transport for visiting Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin, who had completed the world's first moon landing only months prior.
In 1974, Mercedes relinquished ownership of this fascinating vehicle to private interests, followed by another sale in 2015. Now, the car is again looking for a new owner, and will be auctioned by Broad Arrow at its Jet Center event in Monterey, California on August 17-18.
The estimated selling price for the historic Mercedes-Benz is $2.25-2.65 million. Needless to say, the car comes with extensive paperwork documenting its provenance, and has recently been serviced mechanically.
[Featured image by Edvvc via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]