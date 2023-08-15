Unique Mercedes 600 That Transported Queen Elizabeth II And Apollo 11 Astronauts Up For Sale

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has always reserved the "600" monicker for its most premium vehicles. Most recently, the 600 consisted of a series of V-12 powered large sedans that spanned three decades since the 1990s, and now represents an over-the-top SUV. Before that, there was the 1963-1981 Mercedes-Benz 600, simply nicknamed "The Big Mercedes."

Requiring a larger engine to propel its significant girth, the 600 was the first Mercedes car ever to use a V-8 engine. New 600 owners were also expected to complete a training course (or have their drivers complete it) in order to operate the vehicle because it was so new. Everything that was typically run by electric motors (like power windows and seat adjustment) was hydraulically controlled in the interest of the upmost luxury for passengers.

As one might imagine, the 600 attracted celebrities like moths to a flame, and its long list of prestigious owners includes David Bowie, Rowan "Mr. Bean" Atkinson, and Elvis Presley, among others.

However, an even more culturally significant 1966 600 Pullman is coming up for auction in the next few days. This 1966 600 Pullman was initially retained by Mercedes-Benz, and rather than being sold, was loaned to both domestic and foreign governments for use at important events.