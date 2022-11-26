The Most Expensive Car In Rowan Atkinson's Collection

Actor Rowan Atkinson's car collection is as iconic as Mr. Bean's shenanigans, but one vehicle stood above the rest as his pièce de résistance. The Englishman is known to most as a man with many (funny) faces; from portraying a confident yet clumsy spy in "Johnny English," to the affable yet insufferable caretaker in "Bean." What others might not know is that Atkinson is also a car enthusiast, whose taste in luxury automobiles precedes that of his character's trusty black-and-green Mini. For starters, the first car Atkinson bought early in his budding career was already quite the beauty (and beast) — a '77 Aston Martin V8 Vantage (via GQ).

His thirst for glitzy vehicles didn't stop there, though. Atkinson's car collection only grew bigger until he ended up behind the wheel of a McLaren F1 in 1997. The thing is, the British star doesn't collect vehicles just to fill garages. He often races them competitively as well, even earning some trophies along the way. Atkinson's need for speed made the McLaren F1 the perfect dance partner, to the point where the actor drove it so hard, he crashed it... twice. However, that wasn't exactly the end for his famous McLaren supercar. After undergoing painfully expensive repairs — one that led to the most expensive insurance claim in the UK, according to GQ — Atkinson's McLaren F1 was back on its feet. But where to? Where all celebrity supercars that have outlived their purpose go to, of course.