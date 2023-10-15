10 Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Owned Cars That Will Always Turn Heads

Seeing a supercar is, for many people, now easier than ever. Long-standing celebrity favorite brands like Lamborghini saw record sales in 2022, and as a result, coming across an Urus or Huracan in most major cities is an increasingly common occurrence. However, there are still plenty of exotic rarities out there that are much more special to see in the wild and are guaranteed to turn heads whenever they do make public appearances.

Many of the most renowned celebrity car collectors have one or even several of these jaw-dropping gems hidden in their garages, from iconic classic muscle cars to near-priceless French pre-war classics. Sourcing, buying, and then maintaining them all takes considerable amounts of time and money, requiring a collector to be not only very wealthy but also a genuinely passionate petrolhead. They might all have extensive collections of other cars, but it's safe to say that these ten cars all stand out among the rest — even for their well-heeled famous owners.