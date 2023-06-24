10 Terrible Custom Celebrity Cars That We'd Never Want To Drive

Money doesn't buy taste. We all know this, and yet it's still difficult not to be shocked by some of the terrible custom cars that celebrities show off on social media. In fairness, there are plenty of celebs with top-tier car collections — think Jay Leno's enviable collection of classics and Tom Cruise's eclectic mix of exotica – but for every highlight, there's an equally bad lowlight. Some of the worst cars here were created by celebrities many years ago, and since then, their tastes have gotten a lot better. But, for some of them, it seems like there's no hope, as their more recent custom creations are equally tasteless.

You could argue that some of these cars were designed as a marketing stunt made for maximum attention, and not to be taken seriously. However, that excuse doesn't wash when you find out that several were created with extensive input from their celebrity owners, with hundreds of thousands of dollars spent to create a car that was exactly how they wanted it. Given how some of these cars turned out, it makes you wonder why they bothered.