The Most Expensive Car In Ralph Lauren's Collection

Fashion designer Ralph Lauren has one of the world's greatest car collections. It isn't the largest, nor is it packed full of contemporary, carbon-clad hypercars. It also lacks the prominent race cars some collectors lust after, but that doesn't make it any less special.

Instead, Lauren's collection is one that demonstrates excellent taste, but also comprises cars that have appreciated considerably since their purchase. It's a collection that has been purchased thoughtfully, with many cars added long before their prices sky-rocketed off the back of more recent demand. It isn't easy to determine which of the cars is the most valuable. Partly because he has owned them for so long, but also because some are so incredibly rare, and with such storied histories, that sticking a price in their windshield is almost impossible.

That said, there are two that stand out from the crowd. They are the one-of-four 1937 Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic and the one-of-36 Ferrari 250 GTOs.

We'll come to the better-known Ferrari later, but for now we think the Bugatti deserves its story to be told.