One Of Bentley's Most Famous Cars Was Also One Of Its Biggest Failures

You would think that a vintage Bentley famous for racing at Le Mans, holding the lap record at Brooklands, and later being driven by James Bond in three of Ian Flemming's 007 novels would possess a competition record steeped in success. Not so. The 1929 4.5-liter Blower Bentley was a deeply unsuccessful racer. Despite now arguably the most famous car of its era, and perhaps even the best-known racing Bentley of all time, the Blower managed only two podium finishes in the period, finishing third in the 1929 Irish Grand Prix and second in the 1930 French GP.

Rubbing salt in the wound is how the Blower, named after the addition of a supercharger to its engine, was intended to build on the success of its predecessors, only to be beaten by them. These cars, with normally-aspirated engines that grew in capacity from a 3-liter four-cylinder to a 4.5-liter and eventually a massive 6.5-liter six-cylinder motor, won the 24 hours of Le Mans in 1924, then inclusively between 1927 and 1930 (via Britannica).

By 1929, Bentley's rivals were starting to catch up, so driver Sir Henry "Tim" Birkin set about adding a supercharger to the 4.5-liter engine, upping power from 132 horsepower to 243 horsepower in race tune, according to Bentley — that's humble by today's standard, but was mighty in a time when a typical family car like the Austin 7 produced 10.5 horsepower (via Silo Drome).