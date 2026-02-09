The Critical Difference Between 'Maintenance Required' And 'Check Engine' Lights

Armed with your coffee, lunch, and laptop, you're ready to tackle Monday head-on. But when you fire up your car, you're greeted with a dreaded warning light on your dashboard. Not the way you were hoping to start your week, right? But what does it mean? Before you pull out the phonebook-sized manual or turn to your vehicle's app, it's a good idea to have a basic understanding of your dashboard warning lights.

Dashboard lights are meant to simply and quickly convey information to the driver. Some do offer a simple message that is easy to understand. The little oil can symbol indicates a problem with your car's oil pressure, while the battery indicator typically tells you there's an issue with your vehicle's electrical system. But the "Check Engine" and "Maintenance Required" indicators don't have such a specific meaning, and they can often confuse drivers. They aren't the same thing, however, and they're each sending drivers a different message.

If your vehicle is telling you that maintenance or service is required, it typically means that you need an oil change or other scheduled maintenance, not that there's necessarily something wrong with your car. It's still safe to drive and the alert was likely triggered by your mileage or even the date. The "Check Engine" indicator, on the other hand, lets drivers know that your vehicle's diagnostic systems have detected some kind of problem. It can be a range of issues, but it should not be ignored and will likely require a visit to a mechanic.