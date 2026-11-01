The Most Affordable AWD SUVs You Can Buy In 2026

Saving as much money on a vehicle has become even more important as the average price for a new car still sits above the $45,000 mark, according to J.D. Power. While this average can easily be above your budget, some manufacturers are still building much more affordable nameplates that can potentially be perfect for you, depending on your needs. Those that put more of a focus on performance and standard convenience features quickly approach that average number, but if a small, nimble, yet equally practical SUV is what you're looking for, you may be in luck.

Quite a few of the most affordable new cars you can buy at the moment are compact crossovers and SUVs, which isn't too much of a surprise as manufacturers continue to drop their standard cars in favor of the larger, more in-demand segment. The increased space inside will benefit everyone, but if you live somewhere that experiences a lot of changeable weather, rear or front-wheel drive won't always cut it. Going for an all-wheel drive SUV inevitably pushes those super low prices higher, but a handful still manage to stay well under the $30,000 mark when routing power to each wheel. Here's a look at the ten cheapest new all-wheel drive SUVs you can buy.