This Honda Model Is The Safest Subcompact SUV, According To iSeeCars
Seat belts weren't even mandatory in U.S.-market vehicles until the late '60s, but cars have gotten a lot safer and more advanced since then. Although modern active safety systems might seem intrusive at at times, the numbers speak for themselves. According to the National Safety Council, the rate of motor vehicle deaths per 100,000 people was reduced by more than half between 1972 and 2023. If you're considering buying one of the best small SUVs to haul your family around, safety is undoubtedly a very high priority.
While some might think bigger is always better when it comes to how safe a car is, there are plenty of subcompact SUVs that performed quite well in industry crash tests. iSeeCars compiled crash test data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and determined that the Honda HR-V is the safest subcompact SUV for 2025. The HR-V is Honda's entry-level crossover, with a starting price of just over $26,000 plus options, title, tags, and a $1,495 destination charge. It comes standard with an array of modern safety features and is available with all-wheel drive.
What makes the HR-V the safest subcompact SUV?
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rated the 2025 Honda HR-V a perfect five out of five stars for overall safety and for front and side impacts. The agency scored it four out of five for rollover crash protection but rated the risk of such a crash at just 14.1%. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety did their own tests and named the HR-V a top safety pick plus for 2025. In IIHS testing, the HR-V earned the best possible rating of 'good' in nearly every category related to occupant protection.
It got the next-best grade of 'acceptable' for a fiddly LATCH infant seat system and a minor concern about rear passenger restraints, and the HR-V has plenty of standard driver assistance and safety systems to keep you out of trouble in the first place. Automatic high beams and smart wipers keep your vision clear, and the Honda Sensing suite on every HR-V includes an automatic braking system with pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control. There's also a traffic sign recognition system, blind spot and driver attention monitoring, and a backup camera that feeds the 9-inch touchscreen. We didn't do any crash testing as part of our review of the 2023 Honda HR-V, but we found the third-generation model to be comfortable, well-appointed, and fun to drive.