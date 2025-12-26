This Honda Model Is The Safest Subcompact SUV, According To iSeeCars

Seat belts weren't even mandatory in U.S.-market vehicles until the late '60s, but cars have gotten a lot safer and more advanced since then. Although modern active safety systems might seem intrusive at at times, the numbers speak for themselves. According to the National Safety Council, the rate of motor vehicle deaths per 100,000 people was reduced by more than half between 1972 and 2023. If you're considering buying one of the best small SUVs to haul your family around, safety is undoubtedly a very high priority.

While some might think bigger is always better when it comes to how safe a car is, there are plenty of subcompact SUVs that performed quite well in industry crash tests. iSeeCars compiled crash test data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and determined that the Honda HR-V is the safest subcompact SUV for 2025. The HR-V is Honda's entry-level crossover, with a starting price of just over $26,000 plus options, title, tags, and a $1,495 destination charge. It comes standard with an array of modern safety features and is available with all-wheel drive.