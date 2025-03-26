Are There Any Downsides To AWD Vehicles? Here's What You Should Know

Vehicles have evolved in big and small ways throughout the decades, making them more capable than ever of getting from point A to point B. For instance, many cars, trucks, and SUVs on the road today have embraced all-wheel drive technology — not to be confused with four-wheel drive. For those unfamiliar with how AWD systems work, the gist is that all four wheels are provided differing power levels at any given time, responding to road conditions to prevent slippage. They utilize front, rear, and center differentials to make this happen, providing drivers added traction on precarious surfaces.

While AWD might sound like a great system, there are some major downsides to consider. For one, AWD systems aren't perfect. The sensors responsible for it may fail to adjust to sudden changes in road conditions, resulting in lost traction, and you could lose out on cabin space due to the size of the driveshaft. If you like to work on your vehicle, an AWD can be a pain due to its complexity under the hood compared to other rides. However, the arguable biggest drawback to an AWD vehicle is the increased costs behind it.