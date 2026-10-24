Hyundai's Venue Is The Cheapest New Car Around, But Is It A Bargain Or A Bad Idea?

The 2026 Venue is Hyundai's cheapest new car in the U.S., and — as I write this, at least — the cheapest new production car in the U.S., period. It's simultaneously an impressive boast, and a reminder that the days of sub-$20k new cars are behind us. Then again, beyond affordability, I'm not sure how much any of us truly miss the old Nissan Versa. Can the Venue endear itself where other low-cost offerings have struggled?

There's something vaguely toy-like about the Venue, with its chunky little mini-SUV design. At 159 inches long and 70 inches wide it's certainly easy to park; the base SE trim (from $20,550 plus $1,650 destination) gets dinky 15-inch alloy wheels, while the SEL (from $22,825 before destination) gets 17-inch versions. Hyundai has a decent array of paint colors to choose between, too, beyond just the usual black, white, and gray.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

You can't knock the Venue's safety tech, either. All trims get forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist, driver attention warnings, and auto high-beams (though the headlights themselves are a little milquetoast in their brightness). SEL trims get blind spot warnings and rear cross-traffic collision warnings, plus keyless entry with push-button start. Hyundai rounds things out with its healthy warranty: a 5 year/60,000 miles limited warranty, and 10 years/100,000 miles for the powertrain specifically.