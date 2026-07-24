The 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Might Be The Smartest Buy In The Lineup

The 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid promises more than just savings at the pump. The compact hybrid crossover is relatively affordable for the average family aiming to take the kids to school and run errands around town, without spending a ton to refuel. Here's how much you can expect to spend on your Tucson Hybrid trim of choice before the $1,600 destination charge:

Blue SE: $32,450

$32,450 SEL: $33,900

$33,900 SEL Convenience: $34,900

$34,900 Limited: $42,075, $43,915 total sticker as-tested

The Tucson Hybrid is in a very competitive field, one featuring more than a few of its corporate cousins and siblings. The Kia Sportage Hybrid comes in at a couple of thousand dollars less than the Hyundai ($30,490 – $40,590), and offers five trims to the former's four. The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid (a midsize crossover these days) starts at $36,400, though it reaches some eye-watering heights at the top trim's base $48,700 MSRP.

Outside the family, Honda's CR-V Hybrid gets some off-road skills with the TrailSport trim for 2026, and matches up with the Tucson Hybrid in pricing ($35,630 – $42,550). Speaking of electrified off-roading, the Subaru Forester Hybrid lands at $34,730 to $41,545 before options. Finally, the cheapest hybrid crossover of them all is the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid ($29,595 – $33,630), though you will miss out on things like the Tucson Hybrid's rear legroom and nicer overall interior.