The Cheap Toyota I'd Probably Pick If I Wanted A New Car On A Budget

Excitement is not in the budget, for a lot of new car buyers right now. The thrill of a big and vocal engine, or high horsepower, or being on the cutting-edge of electrification is a luxury that can, and must, play second-fiddle to reliable, frugal, (relatively) affordable transportation. And it's with that framing that I think the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid genuinely shines.

Should it be a hatchback? Sure, but crossovers sell much better, and so it's a crossover. Should it be fully electric? Maybe, but full EVs are more expensive and still provoke skepticism, so it's a gas-electric hybrid. Should it be a plug-in hybrid? Perhaps, but that'd need a bigger (and costlier) battery, and is everyone really going to plug it in, or even have the facility to?

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Toyota took the drivetrain technology it knows so well, combined it with what it also knows is in high demand, and gave it a starting price under $30k (admittedly without the mandatory $1,450 destination fee, which takes the cheapest 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid S to $30,745). Even this top-spec Hybrid XSE trim (from $34,780 including destination) with the Convenience Package ($1,250), JBL audio upgrade ($800), and two-tone paint ($500) is still only $37,120 all-in.