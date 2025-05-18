Is Nissan Planning To Discontinue One Of The Cheapest New Cars In America?

With the average price of a new car in the United States edging on $50,000, it's not exactly easy to find a solid, reliable family sedan with a new-car warranty on a shoestring budget. If the inside sources are to be believed, it'll get even harder next year, because 2025 will likely be your last chance to purchase a brand-new Nissan Versa.

Advertisement

The Nissan Versa marks the absolute baseline of the Japanese company's current lineup. It currently sits as the cheapest new car in America, and one of few vehicles remaining with an MSRP less than $20,000, clocking in at just $17,190 for a base-model without shipping or dealership fees. By comparison, a new base-model Toyota Corolla costs over $5,000 more at $22,325; a Honda Civic runs even more than that, starting at $24,250. These are cars which cater to budget-friendly audiences — a market segment which, frankly, will always be popular. The Nissan Versa seemingly offered one of the most compelling options, thanks to its low price.

Nissan haven't released any statements itself This all comes from insider leaks and rumors dating back to 2023; the discontinuation is speculative at this time in May 2025. That said, according to those leaks, this is supposedly the last year for a new Versa. If so, that's likely to do with two main reasons: market trends and low sales figures.

Advertisement