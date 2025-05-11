12 Of The Most Reliable Used Cars Under $20,000
Over the past decade, new car prices have been on a steady rise upwards. According to Cox Automotive, the average new car in America in March 2025 cost $47,462, only a few thousand dollars short of the all-time record high. The number of new vehicles that could be bought for under $30,000 also remained small, with a significant number of those being at risk from the ongoing effects of President Trump's tariffs. Buyers on a tighter budget can easily find themselves priced out of the new car market, but the good news is that there are plenty of highly reliable used cars out there that cost far less than buying new.
We've rounded up 12 top performers from a wide range of segments, from sports cars to minivans. Each of these top picks is five years older or newer, and had an average resale value under $20,000 at the time of writing based on KBB data. Each also has very low levels of complaints lodged with the NHTSA, and has been scored highly for predicted reliability by expert industry sources. Buying an ultra-reliable used car can never be a foolproof endeavor, and it's always worth looking out for the common used car red flags. However, these 12 cars are among the safest bets right now.
2020 Toyota Prius
Since its introduction into the U.S. market back in 2000, the Toyota Prius has remained a favorite among drivers looking to cut their emissions and their costs at the fuel pump. It has also gained a firm reputation for reliability, and is the longest lasting hybrid vehicle on the market according to a study by iSeeCars. The 2020 model year saw only a few changes made to the Prius, with a new 7.0-inch standard touchscreen display launched, and Toyota's Safety Connect becoming standard across all trims. The plug-in hybrid Prius Prime also offered a fifth seat for the first time.
With average resale values now comfortably under $20,000, buyers can afford to be picky when it comes to finding the right used example. Like any used car, its condition and mileage are important factors to consider, but the 2020 Prius remains a relatively safe bet overall. It received high predicted reliability rankings from JD Power when it was new, and so far has been subject to a very low level of complaints to the NHTSA.
2022 Honda Civic
Honda has sold over 12 million examples of the Civic in the U.S. since its introduction in 1973, with the most recent model year to be available within a $20,000 budget being the 2022 model. According to KBB, it can be picked up for around $19,000. The 2022 Civic has seen low levels of owner complaints to date, although a handful of owners have reported instances of sticking steering. For now, those incidents remain isolated, and only represent a tiny proportion of overall 2022 Civic sales.
The Civic's status as a household name didn't come about by accident — instead, it was the result of Honda offering many generations of the car with generous equipment levels, affordable pricing, and high levels of build quality. That long-term consistency is reflected in its high ranking in iSeeCars' study of the highest mileage cars, with the Civic clocking an average expected lifetime mileage in excess of 200,000 miles.
2020 Lexus UX
Lexus is consistently ranked among the most reliable car brands on the market overall, but most of its used models that are under five years old cannot be bought for $20,000 or less. The exception is the 2020 Lexus UX, which is the cheapest model in the brand's range.
A five year old example can be bought for just under $19,000 on average according to KBB, putting it just about within budget. The UX is typical of other, pricier Lexus models in several ways. It has low levels of owner complaints, offers competitive efficiency figures, and shares a common platform with Toyota. Specifically, it's based on the GA-C platform, which is shared with the current Corolla.
The current generation of the UX has been around since 2018, and we spent some time putting the base-spec UX through its paces in 2021. While we weren't particularly keen on its ride quality and felt that its cabin could have been more spacious, the UX managed to deliver a solid entry-level luxury experience on the whole. In used form, it's certainly one of the most upmarket options at this price point, as well as being just as reliable as its cheaper-looking Toyota-badged cousins.
2020 Chevrolet Impala
The 2020 model year was the last for the Chevrolet Impala, which was discontinued after 10 generations. Buyers simply didn't want sedans in the same volume that they once did, illustrated by Impala's slumping sales over its last few years of production. In 2015, Chevrolet sold 116,825 examples of the car, but by 2020, that figure had collapsed to just 9,942. So, finding a used 2020 Impala might not be as easy as it is for previous model years, but if you can find one, it's worth snapping up.
KBB estimates the average value for the 2020 Impala at just under $15,000, and since the model year was the end of the previous generation, Chevy had more than enough chance to iron out any teething issues the model might have once had. Not that it had all that many issues to begin with — in fact, the Impala boasts one of the highest average lifetime mileage figures of any car on the market according to iSeeCars.
As of this writing, the 2020 Impala has not been subject to any recalls, and it's subject to a mere 10 complaints on the NHTSA's database.
2020 Subaru WRX
The Subaru WRX has been through several major changes during its time on sale, but it has always retained the rally-derived toughness that made the original such a hit. The 2020 model is the most recent that can be comfortably bought for under $20,000. Few major changes were announced for that model year aside from the inclusion of the brand's EyeSight driver assistance tech as standard. The WRX boasts consistently low levels of owner complaints over most of its recent model years, with the 2020 model being no different.
There are plenty of reports of WRX owners reaching mileage figures well into six-figure territory without issues, even if the Subaru isn't the most comfortable car to rack up highway miles in. Few other cars also boast the same capability as the WRX when it comes to rougher roads, and so for drivers looking to spend a significant portion of their time away from smooth asphalt highways, it's a great pick.
2022 Kia Soul
Anyone looking for a keenly priced, highly reliable urban runabout has several options at their disposal, although most of them are Japanese. The Kia Soul is one of the few non-Japanese alternatives, and it boasts similarly impressive predicted reliability scores and low levels of owner complaints to top-performing models from the likes of Toyota and Honda. It can compete on pricing too, with KBB estimating that a 2022 Soul can be bought for under $15,000.
The arrival of the 2022 model year saw a few notable tweaks, including the loss of a manual transmission option. All Souls instead came with a CVT as standard. A larger infotainment screen and wider range of safety features also became available, and several trims received a more generous standard equipment list than in previous model years.
The Soul remains one of the most distinctive looking cars at its price point, but more importantly, it also boasts the reliability to make it a genuine competitor to the Japanese market leaders.
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata
SlashGear's own Chris Davies called the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata "a small car that rapidly turns into a big addiction," with its excellent manual transmission, balanced chassis, and keen pricing. The traditional roadster was the cheaper variant when it was new, and it remains that way today. A 2021 Miata roadster can be picked up for an average of roughly $18,000 according to KBB, while the RF variant is marginally over budget at around $21,000. Either remains an excellent choice for driving fun, although the retractable hard-top roof of the RF makes it arguably the more practical daily driver if you can find the extra cash.
The 2021 Miata has been subject to only a single complaint to the NHTSA as of this writing, and owners of older examples regularly report reaching 200,000 miles or more. Sure, the Miata probably isn't the best option if you have a long daily commute — at least not unless that commute involves plenty of winding backroads. Still, if you can live with the limited practicality of a two-seater, few other cars offer such a convincing combination of affordability, reliability, and driving fun.
2022 Toyota Corolla
If driving fun doesn't rank as one of your top priorities but buying the newest possible car does, then a Toyota Corolla is worth considering. KBB estimates that the average value of a 2022 model sits around $16,000 as of this writing, and perhaps even a 2023 example might be within budget if you shop around. The Corolla has carved out a long-standing reputation for being straightforward, hassle-free transport, and ranks among the cars with the highest average lifetime mileage according to iSeeCars.
The 2022 model benefits from both a high predicted reliability score from JD Power and low levels of owner complaints recorded with the NHTSA, so it should be a safe choice. Some buyers might see a Corolla as the boring option, and it's true that there are lots of better drivers' cars out there for the same money. Still, for drivers on a tight budget, sometimes the best option is also the boring one.
2020 Ford Mustang
For the 2020 model year, the Ford Mustang's EcoBoost engine was upgraded with an optional performance pack that bumped its output to 330 horsepower, while the brand's FordPass Connect internet connection feature became standard. Few other major changes were made, but that has proven to be a good thing for the car's reliability. The 2020 Mustang received both high predicted reliability at the time of its launch and has seen low levels of owner complaints to date. It's affordable too, with average resale values hovering around $17,000 as of this writing.
By the time the 2020 model arrived, the Mustang had been around mostly unchanged since the 2015 model year, and that seems to have had an impact on sales. While 2015 and 2016 saw the Mustang sell over 100,000 examples annually, in 2020 Ford only managed to shift 61,000 examples. The slide in sales has continued in more recent years, with 2024 sales only reaching 37,485. What that means for the Mustang's long term prospects remains unclear, but for now, lightly used examples remain a competitively priced and reliable alternative to the usual crowd of daily drivers.
2020 Kia Sedona
While there are surely plenty of drivers out there that would love to have a sports car as their everyday ride, the reality is that most people need more space to ferry around family members, friends, and all of the luggage that they might require. Anyone with a particularly large group of people to transport might want to consider a minivan.
Traditionally, Honda and Toyota have been among the go-to brands for minivan buyers looking for reliable transport, but in recent years, another contender has also emerged — Kia. The 2020 Sedona minivan is one of the cheapest cars here, with an average resale value of just under $13,000, yet it still scores well for reliability.
Owners have reported very few problems to the NHTSA, and the car's only recall was issued back in 2020 for a potentially loose nut in the alternator. The car's predicted reliability score from JD Power also exceeded the Honda Odyssey of the same model year and matched the Toyota Sienna's score.
2021 Mazda Mazda6
Although it might not be as ubiquitous a sight as the Honda Accord or Toyota Camry, the Mazda6 sedan shouldn't be overlooked. A 2021 example carries an average resale value of around $16,000, putting it well within budget, and like its market-leading rivals, the car boasts low levels of owner complaints within NHTSA data. According to iSeeCars, it's also among the longest lasting sedans on the market.
We spent a week with the Mazda6 in 2020 and found it to be a worthwhile alternative to its Japanese competition, albeit without their ride quality or crisp infotainment systems. Still, its styling and upmarket interior gave it sharper looks both inside and out than those rivals. Plus, it optionally came in the same striking shade of red that makes the brand's other models stick out from the crowd.
Thanks to a general slump in demand for sedans, the 2021 Mazda6 would turn out to be the last model year, as Mazda discontinued the nameplate for 2022.
2021 Toyota Camry
Alongside the Prius and Corolla, the Camry is the other long-running affordable Toyota nameplate that's carved out a name for unflinching reliability over the decades. According to iSeeCars, the Camry Hybrid is one of the top 20 longest lasting vehicles on the market, with an average expected lifespan of over 230,000 miles. The 2021 model doesn't buck the trend, with high scores for reliability and few complaints from owners. According to KBB, the 2021 Camry can be bought for an average of roughly $19,000 as of this writing.
The 2021 model also offers two key features that the latest 2025 Camry does not. The first is a V6 engine — all 2025 Camry variants feature a hybrid four-cylinder powertrain. The second is a TRD trim, which boasts a 301 horsepower output and revised suspension. It's still not enough to make the Camry into a sports sedan, but it should add an extra level of responsiveness for buyers looking to get a little more enjoyment out of their daily commute.
How we picked the most reliable used cars
To compile this list of highly reliable used cars, we combined data from a variety of sources including JD Power, KBB, iSeeCars, and the NHTSA, among others. Where appropriate, we also drew on the experience of our review team. Our aim was to include a wide range of cars on the list that covered as many segments as possible, from two-seater sports cars to family-hauling minivans. All pricing data concerning each car's average resale value was sourced from KBB.
It's important to note that this list isn't intended to be exhaustive, and nor is it ranked in any particular order. Even if a car is proven to be reliable overall, it's still always important to consider if it's the right model for your needs — some drivers might be looking for an ultra-high mileage highway cruiser, while others might be looking for a hassle-free runabout to zip through city streets.
There's no one-size-fits-all way to determine the best reliable used car, but these top picks are generally considered safer bets than average.