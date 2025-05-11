12 Of The Most Reliable Used Cars Under $20,000

Over the past decade, new car prices have been on a steady rise upwards. According to Cox Automotive, the average new car in America in March 2025 cost $47,462, only a few thousand dollars short of the all-time record high. The number of new vehicles that could be bought for under $30,000 also remained small, with a significant number of those being at risk from the ongoing effects of President Trump's tariffs. Buyers on a tighter budget can easily find themselves priced out of the new car market, but the good news is that there are plenty of highly reliable used cars out there that cost far less than buying new.

Advertisement

We've rounded up 12 top performers from a wide range of segments, from sports cars to minivans. Each of these top picks is five years older or newer, and had an average resale value under $20,000 at the time of writing based on KBB data. Each also has very low levels of complaints lodged with the NHTSA, and has been scored highly for predicted reliability by expert industry sources. Buying an ultra-reliable used car can never be a foolproof endeavor, and it's always worth looking out for the common used car red flags. However, these 12 cars are among the safest bets right now.