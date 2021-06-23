2022 Kia Soul receives a price increase and more tech goodies

The 2022 Kia Soul is the last remaining survivor of the boxy SUV gang previously led by the Nissan Cube, Scion xB, and Honda Element. And despite dwindling sales numbers, the Kia Soul remains an affordable and practical family car for empty nesters and small families.

However, the 2022 Kia Soul is arriving with a mild price increase of up to $1,600. Also, Kia got rid of the standard six-speed manual gearbox in the base Soul LX trim. From 2022 onwards, all trim models of the Kia Soul will have a CVT automatic.

Despite the price hike, the Soul LX now has a more prominent 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen replacing the 7.0-inch screen from the outgoing model. You can also get Kia’s latest LX technology Package that includes new 16-inch wheels and a bevy of advanced safety features like blind-spot collision warning, lane changing assist, lane-keeping assist, and forward collision avoidance assist, to name a few.

The latest Kia Soul is also home to the South Korean automaker’s new logo, which you can find on the hatch, wheel center caps, and the hood. Speaking of the bonnet, the 2022 Kia Soul remains motivated by a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine producing 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque.

Meanwhile, the range-topping Soul Turbo 1.6T is the only trim to get Kia’s 1.6-liter turbocharged four-banger pumping out 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, mated to the same CVT gearbox as the 2.0-liter engine. All Kia Souls are front-wheel drive. If you want a small Kia SUV with AWD, go for the Seltos instead.

The base LX trim is not the only Soul to receive its fair share of upgrades. The Soul S, X-Line, and GT-Line now have dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging, dual USB chargers, push-button start, and an immersive 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. Additionally, the Soul LX, S, and EX trims get a new Steel Gray paint option.

The 2022 Kia Soul has base prices starting at $20,110 (includes $1,120 destination fees). The Soul S starts at $21,710, while the X-Line is at $22,810. Meanwhile, the Soul GT-Line and EX are at $22,810 and $24,370, respectively. The range-topping Soul Turbo 1.6T has base prices at $28,670. The new Kia Soul is available to order now.