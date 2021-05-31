2022 Kia Seltos gets more standard safety kit and new Nightfall trim

The 2022 Kia Seltos is getting the Nightfall treatment similar to its larger Telluride sibling. With base prices starting at $27,865, 2022 Seltos Nightfall Edition AWD slots below the top-of-the-line Seltos SX AWD, priced at $29,165. All prices are inclusive of $1,175 destination fees.
Both the Nightfall Edition and SX AWD have a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 175 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, sending power to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Meanwhile, Seltos Nightfall Edition has custom 18-inch matte black alloy wheels, a blacked-out front grille, roof rails, and more rugged side sills. On the other hand, Seltos SX AWD has a flat-bottom steering wheel and an optional Plum interior.
Standard on all trim models of the 2022 Kia Seltos is a comprehensive list of advanced safety features like forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, lane following assist, high beam assist, and a driver attention warning system.
The base 2022 Seltos LX AWD starts at $23,665 and is $500 more than last year’s model, while the Seltos S begins at $23,865 (FWD) and $25,365 (AWD), respectively. Standard features in the S FWD and AWD include navigation with a 10.25-inch infotainment display, automatic climate control, UVO link connectivity, and remote start.
The 2022 Kia Seltos EX AWD starts at $26,965. The Seltos LX, S, and EX all get a standard 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine with 146 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. Kia’s innovative Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) is also common with the 2.0-liter engine.
Also, last year’s Turbo trim gets the ax in favor of the all-new Nightfall Edition. Editor-in-chief Vincent Nguyen drove the Kia Seltos the previous year, and it proved to be a worthy competitor to the Honda HR-V and Toyota CH-R. “It’s a competitive segment, but at the end of the day, the Seltos manages to give the impression of getting a lot more car for just a little more money,” said Nguyen.
However, what held the Seltos back is the lack of advanced safety kit in the lower-trim models, but not anymore. The 2022 Kia Seltos continues to make a compelling argument for a sharp-looking and nice-driving small crossover.