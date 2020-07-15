Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition launches this summer

One of the more popular new SUVs on the market stay comes from Kia and is called the Telluride. The automaker has announced a new special appearance package that will be available on the Telluride starting this summer. The special package is called the Nightfall Edition and brings black trim elements to the very popular SUV.

Kia will offer the Nightfall Edition package on the Telluride EX AWD with Premium package, SX AWD, and SX Prestige package. The Nightfall Edition will be offered with seven available color schemes, including Snow White Pearl, Everlasting Silver, Gravity Gray, Ebony Black, Sangria, Black Copper, and Dark Moss. A special color called Wolf Gray that is exclusive to the Nightfall Edition will be available.

The Nightfall Edition exterior elements include a new radiator grille with a black finish, unique 20-inch wheels in black with black lug nuts and center caps, and gloss black roof rails. Other tidbits include gloss black greenhouse trim/lower door side moldings, gloss black skid plates, gloss black front bumper side air duct garnish, and gloss black emblems including Kia logos.

The Nightfall Edition package also includes LED headlamps with black inner bezels and body-color door handles. Other than the new black visual elements, the Nightfall Edition is the same Telluride packing a 291 hp 3.8-liter V-6 engine. The special edition will arrive in showrooms starting in the second half of the year.

It’s unclear at this time how much the Nightfall Edition package will add to the SUV’s base price. Considering it’s mostly a bunch of black painted accessories, it wouldn’t be expected to be particularly expensive.