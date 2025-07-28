5 Hybrid Toyotas With The Best MPG You Can Buy Today

Selecting the five hybrid Toyotas with the best MPG you can buy today is fairly easy, since Toyota makes so many of them. For the purposes of this article, we will focus on new 2025 conventional hybrid models that do not require plugging in. While these conventional hybrid vehicles have gasoline-electric powertrains, the primary purpose of these cars' batteries, electric motors, and regenerative brakes is to assist their gasoline engines to provide the highest possible fuel economy. Conventional hybrid vehicles are different from plug-in hybrids, which have larger batteries, cost more, and have a limited electric-only range. We will also be leaving out hydrogen-powered vehicles like the Toyota Mirai, which are cheap but may not be worth buying.

But even within these parameters, there are still some 2025 Toyota hybrid vehicles that will not make the cut for the top five. These are some of Toyota's larger vehicles, which still get excellent mileage with their hybrid powertrains but fall short here due to their increased size and weight. These vehicles are still worthy of your consideration if you should need a minivan, a three-row SUV, or a compact SUV. If that is the case, you can put the Toyota Sienna, Highlander/Grand Highlander, and RAV4 on your shopping list. Now let's continue with the five hybrid Toyotas with the best MPG you can buy today. These Toyotas will be ranked by their EPA-estimated city mileage figures, which are typically higher than their highway ratings.