5 Hybrid Toyotas With The Best MPG You Can Buy Today
Selecting the five hybrid Toyotas with the best MPG you can buy today is fairly easy, since Toyota makes so many of them. For the purposes of this article, we will focus on new 2025 conventional hybrid models that do not require plugging in. While these conventional hybrid vehicles have gasoline-electric powertrains, the primary purpose of these cars' batteries, electric motors, and regenerative brakes is to assist their gasoline engines to provide the highest possible fuel economy. Conventional hybrid vehicles are different from plug-in hybrids, which have larger batteries, cost more, and have a limited electric-only range. We will also be leaving out hydrogen-powered vehicles like the Toyota Mirai, which are cheap but may not be worth buying.
But even within these parameters, there are still some 2025 Toyota hybrid vehicles that will not make the cut for the top five. These are some of Toyota's larger vehicles, which still get excellent mileage with their hybrid powertrains but fall short here due to their increased size and weight. These vehicles are still worthy of your consideration if you should need a minivan, a three-row SUV, or a compact SUV. If that is the case, you can put the Toyota Sienna, Highlander/Grand Highlander, and RAV4 on your shopping list. Now let's continue with the five hybrid Toyotas with the best MPG you can buy today. These Toyotas will be ranked by their EPA-estimated city mileage figures, which are typically higher than their highway ratings.
5. Toyota Crown - 42 mpg city, 41 mpg highway
The Crown is Toyota's large luxury sedan, replacing the Avalon in the Toyota lineup in 2023. Our reviewer found it weird, but in a good way. The Crown's standard powertrain is a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine combined with three electric motors to produce a total of 236 horsepower, sent through a CVT to all four wheels. Its fuel economy of 42 mpg city and 41 mpg highway is quite good for a full-size car. For those who would like more power with less mpg, the top trim Platinum model offers a turbocharged 2.4-liter engine in a setup called Hybrid MAX that boosts the Crown's power to 340 horsepower and swaps the CVT for a six-speed automatic. Fuel economy with the Hybrid MAX is reduced to 29 mpg city and 32 mpg highway, which would knock the 340-horsepower Crown out of the top five. Performance of the Toyota Crown on the 0-60 mph run, according to Car and Driver, takes 7.2 seconds with the standard powertrain and 5.1 seconds with the Hybrid MAX.
Standard equipment on the entry-level Crown, the 2025 Toyota Crown XLE Hybrid AWD, includes 19" alloy wheels, power-folding heated outside mirrors, wireless phone charging, leather-trimmed seating, 8-way power-adjustable driver's and front passenger seat with heating and ventilation, dynamic radar cruise control, dual zone climate control, and a six-speaker Toyota audio multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The base price of the 2025 Toyota Crown is $41,440 MSRP, plus $1,195 delivery, processing, and handling fee.
4. Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid - 45 mpg city, 38 mpg highway
Here is the only hybrid SUV on the list, and it's the smallest one Toyota makes. This is the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, a subcompact hybrid SUV that comes standard with all-wheel drive (AWD). Our review judged that it was an affordable SUV that faces unexpected Kryptonite. Powering the Corolla Cross Hybrid is an 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine teamed up with three electric motors that make a combined 196 horsepower. The power is channeled through a CVT to an all-wheel drive system. This is good enough for an EPA-rated 45 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway. In terms of performance, the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid did 0-60 mph in 7.3 seconds, based on Car and Driver tests.
Standard equipment on the base Corolla Cross Hybrid S AWD includes 17" alloy sport wheels, smart key system with push button start, color-keyed rear spoiler, LED projector headlights with automatic high beams, power door locks, overhead console with maplights, center console with armrest, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, and paddle shifters. The base price of the 2025 Corolla Cross Hybrid is $28,995 MSRP, plus $1,450 delivery, processing, and handling fee.
3. Toyota Corolla Hybrid - 53 mpg city, 46 mpg highway
Next up is the hybrid version of the beloved Toyota Corolla, the Toyota Corolla Hybrid. This is a conventional compact sedan that has a hybrid powertrain added. EPA-rated fuel economy comes in at 53 mpg city and 46 mpg highway. Our review of the Corolla Hybrid discovered that cheap electrification pays off at the pump. It is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine combined with two electric motors that produces a total of 138 horsepower driving the front wheels. Acceleration is adequate but not thrilling, with 0-60 mph taking 9.6 seconds, according to Edmunds. All-wheel drive is available as an option, but be aware that AWD does reduce fuel economy by 2 mpg city and 2 mpg highway.
Standard equipment on the rather basic entry-level Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE includes 60/40 split fold-down rear seat with center armrest and two cup holders, fabric-trimmed seats, 6-way adjustable driver's seat, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel with audio system and hands-free phone controls, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, center console, premium instrumentation cluster, overhead console with map lights, and automatic climate control with dust and pollen filter. The base price for the Toyota Corolla LE Hybrid is $23,825 MSRP plus $1,195 delivery, processing, and handling fee.
2. Toyota Camry Hybrid - 53 mpg city, 50 mpg highway
Here is a Toyota hybrid that comes in at second place in our top five — and it is a mid-size sedan that is significantly larger than the number three Corolla. The Toyota Camry Hybrid is all-new for 2025, both inside and out, and now boasts an all-hybrid lineup. The SlashGear review of the 2025 Camry revealed that a little electrification goes a long way. The entry-level LE trim with front-wheel drive (FWD) provides the best EPA-rated fuel economy numbers of 53 mpg city and 50 mpg highway, thanks to its smaller, lighter wheels and tires. The FWD Camry's drivetrain combines a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine with two electric motors and a CVT for a combined output of 225 horsepower. All-wheel drive is an option that adds a third electric motor on the rear axle, bumping up the AWD Camry's output to 232 horses. Performance testing by Car and Driver produced a 6.8-second 0-60 mph time for the AWD Camry.
Standard equipment on the Toyota Camry Hybrid LE includes Bi-LED projector low- and high-beam headlights with automatic high beams, heated power outside mirrors, 16" alloy wheels with all-season tires, washer-linked intermittent windshield wipers, acoustic noise-reducing front windshield, power door locks, power windows, remote entry system with push button start, fabric-trimmed seats, 6-way manual front driver's and passenger seat, tilt/telescopic steering wheel, 7-in. digital gauge cluster with selectable display screens, and a 6-speaker audio system. The Toyota Camry LE's base price comes in at $28,700 plus $1,195 delivery, processing, and handling fee.
1. Toyota Prius - 57 mpg city, 56 mpg highway
Taking the top spot among Toyota hybrids is — what else? — the Toyota Prius. With a spectacular EPA-rated 57 mpg city and 56 mpg highway, the Prius achieves the absolute best fuel economy figures of any conventional Toyota hybrid. This results from the combination of the Prius' swoopy aerodynamic styling and its fuel-sipping hybrid powertrain. The Toyota Prius gets both its power and economy from a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine that combines with two electric motors to produce 194 horsepower at the front wheels. AWD is also available on the Prius, adding another electric motor to the rear axle and elevating the hybrid system's output to 196 horsepower. Performance of the FWD Prius, based on a Car and Driver test, gives it a 0-60 mph time of 7.1 seconds. For more inside info, here are 4 hidden Easter eggs you can find on the Toyota Prius.
Standard equipment on the entry-level Toyota Prius LE FWD includes Bi-LED projector headlights, LED taillights, heated power outside mirrors, roof-mounted shark-fin antenna, active grille shutter, 17-in. alloy wheels with wheel covers, cargo area cover, six USB-C charge ports, fabric-trimmed front seats with 6-way adjustable driver's and front passenger seats, 60/40 split fold-down rear seats, center console with armrest and storage, remote keyless entry with push button start, climate control system with pollen filtration, and six-speaker Toyota audio system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The base price of the Toyota Prius LE FWD is $28,550 MSRP, plus the $1,195 delivery, processing, and handling fee.