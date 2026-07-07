Toyota Corolla Cross Vs Cross Hybrid: Is The Drivetrain The Only Difference?

To hybrid or not to hybrid. That's a question that many potential Toyota buyers have to answer, with the majority of the brand's vehicles offering at least some form of electrification. On some of its popular models, like the redesigned 2026 RAV4, Toyota has made the choice for you by switching to a hybrid powertrain across the board, but some models still let buyers choose between hybrid and non-hybrid drivetrains.

The Corolla Cross subcompact crossover, the cheapest SUV that Toyota currently offers in North America, is one of those models. As you'd expect, the non-hybrid Corolla Cross is the cheaper version, with a 2.0-liter, naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that makes 169 horsepower, mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission.

The more expensive Corolla Cross Hybrid also has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, but has better fuel efficiency and more horsepower — 196 hp combined — thanks to its electric assistance. The Corolla Cross Hybrid also has all-wheel drive as standard, along with an improved rear suspension design. Toyota also styles the hybrid and non-hybrid models differently, which gives each version its own personality.