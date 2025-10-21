This Car Has One Of The Lowest Depreciation Values On The Resale Market

According to The Visual Capitalist, the car with one of the lowest depreciation values on the resale market is the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross. This vehicle's average three-year depreciation is a minuscule 2.63%, which translates to a $662 drop from its original MSRP over three full years. The data for The Visual Capitalist's graphic was compiled by U.S. News, based on resale and pricing trends for vehicles from the 2022 model year. It calculates how much of a car's value was lost compared to its MSRP over the intervening three years, expressing this loss both as a percentage and in dollars.

While the insignificant depreciation of the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross was spectacular, it is interesting to note the large number of additional Toyota models from 2022 that made the list. These vehicles included the Toyota 4Runner in second place, the Toyota C-HR in third place, the Toyota Tacoma in fifth place, the Toyota Sienna in eighth place, the Toyota RAV4 Non-Hybrid in tenth place, the Toyota Corolla Hybrid in 12th place, the Toyota Corolla Non-Hybrid in 13th place, and the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid in 14th place. Non-Toyota vehicles making the list include the Subaru Crosstrek in fourth place, the Ford Mustang in sixth place, the Nissan Versa in seventh place, the Honda Civic in ninth place, and the Kia Rio in 11th place. This adds up to nine Toyotas on the list of 14 vehicles. Our review of Toyota models with outstanding resale value used a different methodology, but came up with some similar results.