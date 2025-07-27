Can You Tow With A Toyota Corolla Cross? Here's What You Need To Know

The Toyota Corolla Cross takes everything that is loved about the Corolla sedan, and adds extra ride height and SUV practicality. It's affordable, fuel efficient, and carries Toyota's legendary reputation for reliability. А looming question for those looking to buy it, is whether this compact crossover has any towing credentials. After all, not everyone needs a full-size truck or SUV just to pull a light trailer or a few bikes.

Here's the good news: Yes, the Toyota Corolla Cross can tow. However, you may need to readjust your expectations. This isn't an expedition vehicle that can haul a camper across the Rockies. While towing is definitely possible, there are strict limitations how much you can carry, so it's important to do your homework before jumping into your Corolla Cross for your next adventure.

You're not alone if you're considering using your Corolla Cross for some light-duty towing, as crossovers have become incredibly popular for their balance of fuel-efficiency and practicality. But, before you hitch up, knowing tricks like the 80% rule and knowing the limits of your vehicle are a necessity for towing safe and smart.