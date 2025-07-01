What Is The 80-Percent Rule For Towing And Why Is It Important?
Whether you're interested in hauling recreational vehicles, like jet-skis and small boats, or trailers and campers, it's important to follow proper guidance. While there are loads of tips and tricks to help you tow safely, the most important thing to establish is what your vehicle is actually capable of towing in the first place.
Working this out can prove quite challenging and stressful for some people, but fortunately, there is a simple rule you can follow. This is known as the 80% rule, and while it doesn't establish exactly how much you are permitted to tow, it does work as a safe estimate to follow. In essence, the 80% rule stipulates that you should not tow anything that weighs more than 80% of your vehicle's maximum towing capacity. This rule accounts for a considerable margin of error in the event of miscalculating the weight of your trailer or camper.
The 80% rule is favored by RV and towing enthusiasts, as certain individuals feel that maximum towing capacities aren't always the safest. A lower towing figure, such as the one provided by the 80% rule, will be a safer guideline to follow in poor conditions also.
The 80% rule could help keep your car in good shape
It's also worth noting that towing at your vehicle's maximum capacity will be putting the vehicle under more stress than if you follow the 80% rule. Heavier loads will be tougher to pull, and therefore the engine will be working harder to achieve the same result than if a lighter load was being towed. This extra stress would also transfer through to the clutch, and brakes too, when attempting to slow down. So, following the 80% rule could help prolong the life of your car's serviceable items too.
Ignoring your maximum towing capacity or miscalculating and accidentally overloading is one of the most dangerous mistakes you can make when towing. Doing so can make the car difficult to control, it will impact tire life, worsen your fuel economy, increase the load on your suspension and brake components, plus, it's also illegal to ignore these limits. It's even been known for overloaded vehicles to suffer from frame damage in the past, but following the 80% rule is a sure-fire way to ensure you avoid these issues, and stay within the confines of the law by not breaching the outlines set out by the automaker.