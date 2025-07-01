What Is The 80-Percent Rule For Towing And Why Is It Important?

Whether you're interested in hauling recreational vehicles, like jet-skis and small boats, or trailers and campers, it's important to follow proper guidance. While there are loads of tips and tricks to help you tow safely, the most important thing to establish is what your vehicle is actually capable of towing in the first place.

Working this out can prove quite challenging and stressful for some people, but fortunately, there is a simple rule you can follow. This is known as the 80% rule, and while it doesn't establish exactly how much you are permitted to tow, it does work as a safe estimate to follow. In essence, the 80% rule stipulates that you should not tow anything that weighs more than 80% of your vehicle's maximum towing capacity. This rule accounts for a considerable margin of error in the event of miscalculating the weight of your trailer or camper.

The 80% rule is favored by RV and towing enthusiasts, as certain individuals feel that maximum towing capacities aren't always the safest. A lower towing figure, such as the one provided by the 80% rule, will be a safer guideline to follow in poor conditions also.