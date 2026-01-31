A Snowy Week With The CX-30 Showed Where Mazda's Cheapest AWD Model Shines

I wish I could tell you what the 2026 Mazda CX-30 is like on dry roads, in sunny weather. After all, the Japanese automaker's smallest SUV certainly looks the sporting part, with hints of MX-5 Miata and echoes of the now-retired-but-still-appealing "Zoom-Zoom" ethos. Unfortunately, Midwest weather was not playing ball.

Instead I had ice, snow, and a set of Bridgestone Turanza EL440 all-season tires to go with the CX-30's standard all-wheel drive (AWD). I also had the optional turbocharged engine. Ownership kicks off at $27,470 (including $1,495 destination) with Mazda's naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter inline-four, good for 186 horsepower and 186 pound-foot of torque.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

However, from the 2.5 Turbo Aire Edition (from $35,905) and up, Mazda slots in its 2.5-liter turbo-four. Supplied with 93 octane gas, and that's good for 250 hp and 320 lb-ft; restrain yourself to mere 87 octane, and those numbers dip to 227 hp and 310 lb-ft. Regardless of engine, there's a six-speed automatic transmission.