This Might Be The Best New Car To Learn To Drive Stick In

The death of the manual transmission is still exaggerated, but it's fair to say that your options are small if you're looking for a new car in the U.S. with a stick shift. That's doubly the case if you have neither appetite, nor budget, for a sports car with three pedals to play with. So, what's the fresh-to-manuals driver looking to get to grips with their gears to pick, if they want something brand new off the forecourt?

Growing up in the U.K., learning to drive stick was the norm. In fact, if you take your driving test in the U.K. in an automatic car, you can't then legally drive a manual. Passing your test in a manual, in contrast, allows you to drive both transmission types.

I took my test in a 5-speed Vauxhall Corsa (the curvaceous S93 version produced from 1993, a popular driving school choice at the time) that smelled of cigarettes, courtesy of a taciturn instructor with fingers stained nicotine-yellow. A long way, certainly, from the 2026 Mazda3 Hatchback, one of a handful of Mazda models still available with a manual option. If I was learning how to drive stick today, I know which of the two I'd choose.