What Your Car's Auto Hold Feature Means (And How To Use It)
With modern cars, trucks, and SUVs coming equipped with countless new life-saving technological safety features and even a wave of new data-driven safety functions, it can be difficult to figure out exactly what each of those features do. For instance, we'd wager that many of you have noticed a button on the dashboard or center console of your vehicle marked Auto Hold, and that you don't know what that function actually means.
You could, of course, simply push the button and find out, or opt to do something even crazier and read the owner's manual that's been left untouched in your glove box since you drove the vehicle off the lot. But if you're not apt to take either of those courses of action, we can simply tell you that Auto Hold is a function that, when activated, essentially allows a car to engage a vehicle's brakes without the driver applying continuous pressure on the brake pedal.
The feature works in conjunction with a car's electronic parking brake and its ABS (aka the anti-lock braking system), and can be activated whenever a driver brings a vehicle to a complete stop, as one might at a stoplight or during a traffic jam. With Auto Hold engaging the brakes, your vehicle should remain still even after removing your foot from the pedal. Such a feature could save you some effort whenever you're sitting idle for a lengthy period. Here's how to engage your Auto Hold function.
Using Auto Hold on your car
If you're interested in utilizing the Auto Hold feature on your car, you'll be happy to know it is easy enough to activate the system, and in most cases, it can even be done simply by pushing a button in your car. However, there are some things you'll need to account for before you engage the feature. First and foremost, you should know that, in most automobiles, Auto Hold cannot be engaged unless you are inside the vehicle, have the doors closed, and are safely buckled in with your seat belt. Once you've taken those measures, follow these steps to use your vehicle's Auto Hold braking system.
- Turn your vehicle on.
- Locate the Auto Hold button on your car. It will likely be located near the parking brake, though that can vary based on a vehicle's make and model.
- Press the button to activate the Auto Hold function.
- When you come to a complete stop using your vehicle's brakes, the Auto Hold feature should engage. Press the brakes firmly to ensure the feature properly engages.
- To release the brakes from Auto Hold, simply apply pressure to the vehicle's gas pedal.
The Auto Hold button may have a light that turns on when engaged, or the words Auto Hold may illuminate on your dashboard display. Regardless, the feature will essentially be in standby mode until you come to a complete stop using the brakes. It should be noted that the steps to engage Auto Hold can vary from one vehicle to the next. Consult your owner's manual if you're uncertain as to how the feature works on your vehicle.