What Your Car's Auto Hold Feature Means (And How To Use It)

With modern cars, trucks, and SUVs coming equipped with countless new life-saving technological safety features and even a wave of new data-driven safety functions, it can be difficult to figure out exactly what each of those features do. For instance, we'd wager that many of you have noticed a button on the dashboard or center console of your vehicle marked Auto Hold, and that you don't know what that function actually means.

You could, of course, simply push the button and find out, or opt to do something even crazier and read the owner's manual that's been left untouched in your glove box since you drove the vehicle off the lot. But if you're not apt to take either of those courses of action, we can simply tell you that Auto Hold is a function that, when activated, essentially allows a car to engage a vehicle's brakes without the driver applying continuous pressure on the brake pedal.

The feature works in conjunction with a car's electronic parking brake and its ABS (aka the anti-lock braking system), and can be activated whenever a driver brings a vehicle to a complete stop, as one might at a stoplight or during a traffic jam. With Auto Hold engaging the brakes, your vehicle should remain still even after removing your foot from the pedal. Such a feature could save you some effort whenever you're sitting idle for a lengthy period. Here's how to engage your Auto Hold function.

