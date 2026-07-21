Kia's 2027 Seltos Looks And Drives Like A Mini Telluride, But There's A Tough Trim Decision
It isn't exactly a two-thirds-scale version, but the 2027 Kia Seltos does look a bit like the brand's big three-row flagship SUV, the all-new Telluride, and that's a good thing. Redesigned for 2027 with "Telluride-inspired" looks, the Seltos is at the other end of Kia's SUV spectrum. Instead of offering maximum space, it's one of the smallest and least-expensive SUVs the brand makes, but it has a premium vibe about it, and more curb appeal than a lot of rivals in the class. And to show off the changes, Kia invited me out to drive the newest model, equipped with all the bells and whistles.
With the updated looks for 2027, Kia has also added some space to the Seltos via a longer wheelbase and a wider footprint. The new Seltos is also a bit taller, too, with more headroom in both the front and back seat. Naturally, there's more cargo room, too.
Along with all this extra space and the updated looks come some modern tech features and an especially premium interior for the class. The last time we tested the Seltos, we discovered that there was a lot of value to be had, but is that still the case with this overhauled 2027 model?
No changes under the hood
On the outside the Seltos may be all new, but it's still powered by the same engines, at least for now. The standard engine is a naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired with a CVT; that produces 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. The optional engine is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder paired with an 8-speed automatic. That engine makes 190 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque.
Unfortunately, the only trim you can get with that engine is the most expensive one: the X-Line SX trim. Kia says a hybrid option is on the way, and we don't know yet which trims it'll be available in, but it won't arrive until at least the end of 2026.
At the launch event for the fresh-faced new Seltos, Kia had mostly top-trim models available to test; so, the 1.6-liter engine is what I had experience with, and it would be my choice in the Seltos for sure. Flat-footed acceleration, even with the more-potent optional engine, can best be described as adequate. Compact, price-conscious SUVs like the Seltos aren't exactly known for their quickness, and this one is no exception to the rule. The 8-speed shifts smoothly in both directions, and in slow-speed traffic scenarios, it behaved well. If you're going for a pass on the highway, though, leave a bit of extra space to get the job done.
Riding above its pay grade
The Seltos' ride quality was one of the virtues that stood out to me during my drive. Over rough and broken pavement, it felt unbothered. At highway speeds, it was quiet and tranquil inside. The driver and passenger seats in the Seltos felt comfortable, even if they were a bit softly padded for my taste — but that's probably something that'll pay dividends on long highway stretches.
Along a winding mountain road, it was pretty clear to me that the Seltos' top priorities were things like comfort and space — not sportiness. Stitching together a few corners revealed a car that was willing to change direction, but not eager. The Seltos has steering that's fairly underwhelming and brakes that get the job done, but don't feel particularly responsive. So, it's not a hot hatch in SUV clothing. If you're looking for a roomy SUV at an approachable price, though, the lack of thrilling driving dynamics shouldn't be a dealbreaker.
Up to the task of transporting adults
In a class of relatively small vehicles, the Seltos feels properly spacious on the inside. Maybe it's the upright, boxy dimensions, but it looks smaller on the outside than it feels in the cabin. Compared to the previous-generation Seltos, this new model has about 0.5 inches of additional headroom in the front and the rear, and an additional inch of legroom for rear passengers (legroom up front hasn't changed). I wouldn't want to be the adult who has to squeeze into the rear center seat, but anywhere else inside the Seltos would be a good spot for a road trip.
Bring all the small items along that you want, too. There's space in the Seltos for plenty of water bottles, cell phones, and any other small items you can't leave at home. The center console and the door pockets are large and accommodating enough for all your items and then some. It might be a monochromatic and relatively plain interior, but the inside of the newest Seltos is an enjoyable space.
Then, there's the overall cargo space. Previous Seltos models offered 26.6 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats, and 62.8 cubic feet when the second row is folded flat. The new Seltos increases those stats to 27.8 and 64.2 cubic feet, respectively.
A modern and easy-to-use interface
Included on every Seltos is a big, crisp, 12.3-inch center touchscreen. It's similar to the other high-res screens Kia is using these days, and it's an excellent centerpiece. The screen is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on every Seltos, and during my (admittedly short) time with the Seltos, the connection to my phone was flawless. Part of the optional Prestige package is an 8-speaker Harmon Kardon stereo that gives the Seltos some serious kick in the audio department, too.
There's a nice balance in the Seltos when it comes to touchscreen controls and physical controls. After only a few moments in the driver's seat, I was able to find every command I needed, and even when I was on the move, locating controls for things like the climate control and driver aids was easy. All around the cabin, there are USB ports aplenty, with enough in the first row for multiple devices, and the second row follows the same pattern. There's something to be said for an interior that feels so intuitive.
There's a lot of value in the lower and middle trims
For an entry-level vehicle, there are a lot of choices when it comes to Seltos trim levels. They're as follows: LX, S, EX, X-Line S, and X-Line XS. The base LX, S, and EX can be had with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, while the top two trims come with all-wheel drive standard — not a complete rarity in the class, but a nice choice to have on a relatively affordable SUV. The base LX starts at $26,485 (including $1,495 destination fee).
The LX has a strong showing of basic amenities and features like the aforementioned center touchscreen, smartphone connectivity, and all sorts of driver aids. Lane keep assist, a driver attention monitor, front and rear parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control are all standard. Further up the line, on trims like the S and X-Line S, features like automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a power rear liftgate make their way onto the options sheet. All the available gear here makes a strong case for a mid-level version of the Seltos.
At the top of the ladder is the X-Line SX, equipped with the X-Line SX Prestige package (wordy, isn't it?) which is particularly pricey. The test model I drove had an MSRP of $37,250, thanks in part to the big Prestige package which includes heated and ventilated front seats, the upgraded stereo, a 360-degree monitor, and navigation-based adaptive cruise control. They're nice features to have, but adding 40% to the base trim's price is a bit steep. For the best value with the Seltos, it's probably good to stick with a mid-range trim, or avoid the swanky Prestige package.
2027 Kia Seltos verdict
There's a lot to like about the new Seltos. At the top of that list of positive attributes is the boxy and rugged styling, the spacious interior with premium touches, and a long list of standard features rounding things out. If you squint, it really does look like someone stuck a Telluride in a microwave and shrunk it down a bit.
Some added efficiency would be nice, which will likely arrive with the hybrid later this year, but as it is, it's a well-rounded package. The as-tested price is certainly high for the class, but there's a lot of room underneath the fanciest trim for well-equipped versions of the Seltos that aren't as extravagant (nice as they are, ventilated seats seem a bit over the top for this segment, anyway).
The Mazda CX-30 is one of the Seltos' sportiest rivals, with an available turbocharged powertrain that spices up the driving dynamic considerably. If you're looking for a bit livelier driving experience, that's a good place to start. And while it doesn't scream "premium," the Chevy Trax is one of the least-expensive SUVs you can buy in 2026, so it's worth the attention of budget-conscious shoppers.