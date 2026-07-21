Kia's 2027 Seltos Looks And Drives Like A Mini Telluride, But There's A Tough Trim Decision

It isn't exactly a two-thirds-scale version, but the 2027 Kia Seltos does look a bit like the brand's big three-row flagship SUV, the all-new Telluride, and that's a good thing. Redesigned for 2027 with "Telluride-inspired" looks, the Seltos is at the other end of Kia's SUV spectrum. Instead of offering maximum space, it's one of the smallest and least-expensive SUVs the brand makes, but it has a premium vibe about it, and more curb appeal than a lot of rivals in the class. And to show off the changes, Kia invited me out to drive the newest model, equipped with all the bells and whistles.

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With the updated looks for 2027, Kia has also added some space to the Seltos via a longer wheelbase and a wider footprint. The new Seltos is also a bit taller, too, with more headroom in both the front and back seat. Naturally, there's more cargo room, too.

Along with all this extra space and the updated looks come some modern tech features and an especially premium interior for the class. The last time we tested the Seltos, we discovered that there was a lot of value to be had, but is that still the case with this overhauled 2027 model?