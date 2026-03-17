2027 Kia Telluride Drives Like A Luxury SUV, But Fuel Economy Won't Bust Your Budget

It's tough to improve when you're already near the top of your class, but that's the task that's been laid out for the 2027 Kia Telluride. The Telluride was already one of the best three-row family SUVs in its segment, with a strong V6 engine, plenty of room for the family, and tastefully rugged looks. But, it wasn't without issues. The old V6 was pretty thirsty, and there were some missing tech features to go along with an aging exterior design.

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Now, the second-generation Telluride has arrived, with a thoroughly updated vibe, highlighted by an upscale new look and lots of impressive features. It has been completely redesigned with luxury exterior styling, a new set of powertrains, vastly improved fuel economy, and more space on the inside.

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To prove that they've raised the bar and addressed issues with previous models like middling fuel economy, Kia invited me out to Santa Barbara to drive the new Telluride, both on-road and off-road. I spent time behind the wheel of the two different versions of the Telluride — experiencing the luxury end of the spectrum and the rugged capability of their most adventurous model. And neither one disappointed.