Honda's 2026 Pilot Elite Reminded Me What This 3-Row SUV Gets So Right

If you're looking to transport your family, but ultra-spacious minivans like the Honda Odyssey just don't match your aesthetic, there's always the big three-row SUV segment. And Honda is just as happy to provide you with family-hauling capabilities in a boxier format via the 2026 Pilot. It doesn't have cool side-to-side sliding seats like the Odyssey, but the Pilot has a lot going for it in terms of features, functionality, and capability.

Refreshed for 2026, the Pilot gets new looks, with a big grille and a few new paint colors. Honda has also retuned the electric power steering system to add more steering feel. The list of updated or upgraded tech features is probably the biggest series of changes for the 2026 Pilot, with a new 12.3-inch center touchscreen on all models. The previously-optional 10.2-inch driver display becomes standard on all trims, Google built-in is added for the entire Pilot lineup, and the wireless smartphone connectivity is now standard.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

To show off all these changes in their three-row family-mobile, Honda paired a drive event of the updated Pilot with the all-new Prelude – a real two-for-one opportunity. I had a packed schedule, so it meant waking up extra-early to get in some miles behind the wheel of the Pilot, but losing a bit of sleep was worth the drive.