Is The Subaru Crosstrek A Good Buy? Here's What Owners Have To Say

In owners' considered opinion, buyers who just want a safe, reliable, and practical small SUV, more often than not, will be happy with the temptingly priced Subaru Crosstrek. Posting on the Subaru forum on Reddit, cronk16 said the Crosstrek is a solid buy. "I have a 2018 and have no buyers remorse. ~115k miles, no major issues. I have even considered trading it in for another new Crosstrek. It's been a very reliable, great daily driver," their comment reads. Another Reddit user, @Grandemestizo, echoed similar sentiments: "The Crosstrek is a good car, maintenance and parts are reasonable."

Advertisement

To give you a bit of insight on maintenance costs, Repairpal says the Crosstrek will cost an owner $492 in repair each year, while CarEdge cites $8,475 over a 10-year period. Unsurprisingly, a comment by yet another Reddit user, self-defenestrator, suggested maintenance is a critical part of keeping Subaru models such as the Crosstrek healthy. "Maintenance is critical with Subarus, they're not as forgiving as some brands with neglecting that, but the cost to maintain them isn't too bad and if you stick with it they're very reliable...you'll pretty likely clear 200k miles without a lot of grief."

However, other drivers have reported that the Crosstrek's reliability can be hampered by the continuously variable transmission (CVT), which tends to fail on a very select few models. Commenting on the Subaru Crosstrek and XV Forums, user rpilla001 mentioned that they've had to change the transmission twice since buying the SUV, with the first being replaced after just six months of use. Head gasket issues have also been mentioned, but many drivers report that any problems with the CVT and head gasket have been resolved in post-2018 Crosstrek models, and potential owners should be able to keep their Crosstrek safely on the road with regular servicing.

Advertisement