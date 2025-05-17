Is The Subaru Crosstrek A Good Buy? Here's What Owners Have To Say
First introduced in 2012 as the Subaru XV Crosstrek, the Crosstrek is Subaru's smallest SUV model and currently competes with other subcompact SUVs such as the Mazda CX-30, Volkswagen Taos, and affordable Chevrolet Trax, which proved itself to be practical and good to drive in SlashGear's review. The Crosstrek is also the most affordable Subaru SUV — and the fourth-cheapest Subaru vehicle overall — as its $25,810 starting MSRP means it is priced lower than the Subaru Outback ($29,010), Forester ($29,995), Solterra ($38,495), and the flagship Subaru Ascent ($38,910).
That significantly lower cost draws people in. The Crosstrek was the best-selling Subaru of 2024, topping the sales charts with 181,811 units sold in its strongest-selling year yet. That's 6,290 more units than the second-best seller, the Subaru Forester, which had 175,521 vehicles delivered to US customers in the same 2024. Now, its sheer popularity should generally imply the Subaru Crosstrek is a good buy, but it's not a hard and fast rule. And so we've pulled together reviews from real Subaru Crosstrek owners and shared feedback about their experience with the small SUV to help you see whether it's a good prospect.
Should you buy the Subaru Crosstrek?
In owners' considered opinion, buyers who just want a safe, reliable, and practical small SUV, more often than not, will be happy with the temptingly priced Subaru Crosstrek. Posting on the Subaru forum on Reddit, cronk16 said the Crosstrek is a solid buy. "I have a 2018 and have no buyers remorse. ~115k miles, no major issues. I have even considered trading it in for another new Crosstrek. It's been a very reliable, great daily driver," their comment reads. Another Reddit user, @Grandemestizo, echoed similar sentiments: "The Crosstrek is a good car, maintenance and parts are reasonable."
To give you a bit of insight on maintenance costs, Repairpal says the Crosstrek will cost an owner $492 in repair each year, while CarEdge cites $8,475 over a 10-year period. Unsurprisingly, a comment by yet another Reddit user, self-defenestrator, suggested maintenance is a critical part of keeping Subaru models such as the Crosstrek healthy. "Maintenance is critical with Subarus, they're not as forgiving as some brands with neglecting that, but the cost to maintain them isn't too bad and if you stick with it they're very reliable...you'll pretty likely clear 200k miles without a lot of grief."
However, other drivers have reported that the Crosstrek's reliability can be hampered by the continuously variable transmission (CVT), which tends to fail on a very select few models. Commenting on the Subaru Crosstrek and XV Forums, user rpilla001 mentioned that they've had to change the transmission twice since buying the SUV, with the first being replaced after just six months of use. Head gasket issues have also been mentioned, but many drivers report that any problems with the CVT and head gasket have been resolved in post-2018 Crosstrek models, and potential owners should be able to keep their Crosstrek safely on the road with regular servicing.
What features does the Subaru Crosstrek have to make it worth considering?
Ever-competent, the Subaru Crosstrek offers a healthy supply of amenities that should tick a lot of boxes for modern buyers. The most stripped-down version of the Crosstrek enables you to view information on a dual 7-inch touchscreen system and also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a four-speaker sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
The Premium trim (priced at $27,060) and next step up from the base Crosstrek, brings standard proximity keyless entry, push-button start, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a six-speaker sound system, and ditches the 7-inch screen for an 11.6-inch display. Going further up in trim level adds niceties such as a leather-covered steering wheel, leather seats, heated front seats, and a power driver's seat. In addition, you can add optional extras like navigation, a moonroof, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Cargo room is also useful, with a maximum of 54.7 cubic feet on offer (the Wilderness trim has 54.9 cubic feet).
As for what's under the hood, the entry-level Crosstrek has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder boxer engine making 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque, while the Wilderness, Limited, Sport, and Premium trims offer a bigger 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer mill producing 182 horsepower and 178 lb-ft. No matter the trim level, every Crosstrek utilizes a CVT and Subaru's symmetrical all-wheel drive system. The two Subaru engines each burn similar amounts of gas on average, according to EPA estimates, with both earning 29 mpg combined. However, if you opt for the off-road-tuned Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness trim, that return dips slightly to 27 mpg. The Crosstrek Wilderness is tow-rated at 3,500 pounds, while all other trims are rated to tow 1,500 max.