2027 Honda Passport TrailSport First Drive: Did Honda Go Too Far?

Over a year ago, I flew down to North Carolina to spend a couple of days learning how to off-road the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport in nearly the same way Honda's own engineers were trained. Aside from all the fun to be had, this outing was to demonstrate that while the all-new Passport won't likely see the dirt that often, it could hold its own against all others like it in its class, like the Ford Bronco Sport Black Diamond/Sasquatch or Hyundai's XRT lineup.

Thus, when the opportunity to do it all again this year turned up in my inbox, I couldn't pass it up. But you might be asking why I did it again in the first place. After all, didn't I get all that I could out of both the Passport TrailSport and the off-road training to prove its capabilities the first time? And you would be right if Honda also felt the same way. Turns out the automaker couldn't leave things alone, especially with the most important piece of the off-roading puzzle: the suspension.

So, I once again flew down to North Carolina to spend a couple of days re-learning how to off-road at the same spot all of Honda's engineers hone their skills, but this time with the upgraded 2027 Honda Passport TrailSport. And the upgraded suspension wasn't the only thing on the menu for my return, either. A new app, a new drive partner, and even a new chance to learn new things were all in store for me as fall was held off a little longer in the Piedmont of Central North Carolina.