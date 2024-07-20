5 Overlanding Essentials You Won't Want To Leave At Home

Overlanding typically means you are trekking out into the deeper parts of the backcountry, and you'll want to make sure you are staying safe while out in the wilderness. This means going out prepared for the possibility of getting stuck and having a way to get yourself out of the situation. X-Bull New Recovery Traction Tracks are one of the more common and affordable pieces of recovery equipment that you'll see attached to an overlanding vehicle. These boards come with mounting pins, so you can easily place them on most roof racks.

Though there are many traction tracks available, these specific boards cost $108 and come with a 4.5 out of five stars rating from over 3,200 reviewers — the highest rating-to-reviewer ratio on Amazon for traction boards. They can hold up to 10 tons and bend up to 90 degrees. They also come in a variety of colors to match your other overlanding gear if that aesthetic is important to you.

Additionally, there is an X-Bull full recovery kit that you could purchase that comes with these boards along with an array of other items like a kinetic recovery rope and soft shackles. However, be aware that this kit does not have any reviews on it, so we are unable to make an observation as to whether the whole kit is worth the $210 price tag. Though, be assured, the track boards alone are worth looking into.