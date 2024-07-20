5 Overlanding Essentials You Won't Want To Leave At Home
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Overlanding is the act of hitting the road and losing yourself in nature, with all the supplies you need to survive packed away in your vehicle. It can come in many forms, but there are certain aspects of it that are universally the same. For example, the need for shelter is the most crucial. Some will invest in an impressive rooftop tent, which is essentially a mobile tree house for adults. Others will simply get comfortable inside their SUVs. Whether you're a beginner testing out truck camping or you've splurged on a reliable overland vehicle, there are specific pieces of gear you'll want to have with you.
Like anything else, there is overlanding gear for everyday use and others you hope you won't have to use but will be glad you have them if a dire situation arises. Based on a variety of reviews from users as well as our own experience with backcountry camping and overlanding, here are five overlanding essentials you won't want to trek out into the wilderness without. A more thorough explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this article.
X-Bull New Recovery Traction Tracks
Overlanding typically means you are trekking out into the deeper parts of the backcountry, and you'll want to make sure you are staying safe while out in the wilderness. This means going out prepared for the possibility of getting stuck and having a way to get yourself out of the situation. X-Bull New Recovery Traction Tracks are one of the more common and affordable pieces of recovery equipment that you'll see attached to an overlanding vehicle. These boards come with mounting pins, so you can easily place them on most roof racks.
Though there are many traction tracks available, these specific boards cost $108 and come with a 4.5 out of five stars rating from over 3,200 reviewers — the highest rating-to-reviewer ratio on Amazon for traction boards. They can hold up to 10 tons and bend up to 90 degrees. They also come in a variety of colors to match your other overlanding gear if that aesthetic is important to you.
Additionally, there is an X-Bull full recovery kit that you could purchase that comes with these boards along with an array of other items like a kinetic recovery rope and soft shackles. However, be aware that this kit does not have any reviews on it, so we are unable to make an observation as to whether the whole kit is worth the $210 price tag. Though, be assured, the track boards alone are worth looking into.
All-Top Vehicle Awning
There are many vehicle awnings available. However, it has been in my experience that the bigger the awning, the more damage that can occur from an inevitable gust of wind. Even more, in open spaces, it's harder to control an awning, but they can be necessary on warmer days, so the simpler the design, the easier it is to handle. All-Top makes a vehicle awning that comes in many sizes, so you'll have your pick of shade coverage. The 8.2-feet x 8.2-feet runs for $220 on the All-Top website and $187 on Amazon.
The awning rolls up in the waterproof bag that you will have to securely fasten to the side of your vehicle with the hardware that comes with the set. However, because it doesn't come with retractable railings to push the awning in and out, it's one less thing that can break. It does come with retractable stakes, though, that give the awning a 4 to 7 foot height range. It is also 50+ UV proof and waterproof PU10000.
It does come with a 4.3 out of five-star rating from over 400 reviewers on Amazon, with about the same rating on their website. The biggest peeve about the awning from reviewers is its reaction in the wind, but honestly, you won't be able to get away from that. I suggest staking it down with heavy-duty stakes and adjusting the awning lower, so the wind has less space to create chaos.
Speedflate 4X Basic
Having great all-terrain tires is a requirement for overlanding — you don't need to be off-road in mud and snow with street tires. However, there are times when you'll need to deflate your tires to have better control while driving through sand and over-excessive rocky terrain. Before getting back on the road, though, you'll want to inflate them back to their proper PSI, and doing this one tire at a time can be time-consuming. Speedflate came out with a cool design allowing you to inflate or deflate your tires simultaneously. Additionally, you don't need to worry about one tire airing up more than another because the machine lines equalize the pressure between all four tires. Keep in mind, this gadget is the lines only; it does not include the actual air compressor.
Costing $160, this nifty device is 300 PSI rated and fits up to a 145-inch wheelbase. The website does not display any reviews for the gadget — however, a few YouTubers have done reviews showing how quick and user-friendly the Speedflate is. Bold Canyon Outdoors demonstrated the lines' abilities on his Jeep Wrangler. In the video, you can clearly see how quickly and easily the tires were able to deflate to 19 pounds. Of course, when he went back to inflate the tires, it took a bit longer, but given that he was able to do all four tires at once using one pressure gauge can be a game changer for an overland camping experience.
Lynx Levelers 20 Pack
You may think you can get away with not leveling your off-road vehicle, but it will turn into a nuisance in the middle of the night when you can't sleep comfortably or if you're trying to cook on your truck's tailgate. With a 4.8 out of five-star rating from over 17,000 users and for $65 on Amazon, you can purchase the Lynx Levelers 20 Pack, which will give you more than enough blocks to get your vehicle straight. They are a fairly straightforward design that locks into each other when they are stacked.
In the reviews, many people have used these levelers with their overloading rigs. One user owns a Tacoma, and they used five levels to get their rear tires level with their front ones. The blocks were able to hold the weight without any damage. It is recommended that you have more leveling blocks than you need. You'll want to stack them properly, so the vehicle can gradually move up block by block. If you try to drive up a stack of three or more blocks at a time, there's a good chance they'll slip out from under the tire and break.
RotopaX RX-2G Gasoline Pack
There are many great aspects of overlanding, one of which is to drive as far into the backwoods as the trails allow you. However, it can be a dangerous situation if you drive too far and run out of gas. Even if you don't use it, it would be wise to have at least one gas container like the RotopaX RX-2G Gasoline Pack strapped to the outside of your vehicle. According to Overlanding Expo, it is one of the best jerry cans for Overlanding because they are made from high-strength plastic and are individually pressure tested. They are also CARB, EPA, ASTM, and NFPA certified.
You can find these 2 gallon canisters on Amazon for $90. They come with a 4.6 out of five-star rating from over 1,400 reviews. Most of the written reviews are positive — however a few have mentioned that the spout isn't the best, especially given the price, but many others are happy with the product and how easy it is to mount outside the vehicle with RotopaX mounts.
How we chose these overlanding essentials
These overlanding essentials were selected based on multiple aspects. A few of them are personal recommendations due to a positive experience with the items. Additionally, good and bad user ratings and reviews were considered. If a rating is available, these items have at least a 4.3 out of five stars. Only one item did not have a rating, but there were several videos from users who reviewed the product and were satisfied with the experience.
The items selected were based on what would be needed to get out of serious situations or to make overlanding a more comfortable experience in the long run. There are many items out there that aren't necessarily considered essential but would help give you a well-rounded camping experience, like high-tech cooking equipment. However, overlanding is different compared to camping in a tent at a local campground, so it's important to consider your safety and comfort. Before heading out, though, remember to download or update the essential camping apps so you'll be prepared while out in the wilderness.