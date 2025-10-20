Honda Says The 2026 Passport TrailSport Is A Real Off-Roader, So We Put It To The Test

Near the end of this summer, I returned from my trip to Louisville, Kentucky for the 2026 Kia Sportage HEV to find a white 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport waiting for me in the economy lot of my local airport. From that moment until a week later when I sent it on its way to its next adventure, I got to spend time learning how this rugged midsize crossover fared in the day-to-day (which is, frankly, how most of these Passports will spend their days). Though fuel economy and the noisy all-terrain tires groaning about the lack of rougher trails to roll upon counted as minuses, I found this boxy Honda to be quite good for those who want something more tough than a CR-V without the size of the Pilot.

Still, there are those out there who feel that ruggedized, unibody crossovers like the Passport TrailSport would never, ever cut it on the trails, especially the truly rough stuff where body-on-frame, heavily modified machines play. "Those are mall crawlers for soccer moms taking lil' Bobby to little league practice and tiny Suzie to ballet," they'll sneer, while doing the Jeep wave over the boulders of the Rubicon to their fellow rock warriors.

They might be surprised to learn that this Passport (especially in the TrailSport and TrailSport Elite trims) opens up more borders than those trail bros would ever suspect. So I discovered for myself, when I was invited down to Asheboro, North Carolina by Honda to spend two days going through the same off-road training the automaker puts its engineers, with none other than the 2026 Passport TrailSport Elite.