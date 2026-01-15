5 Of The Best Hyundai Models For Off-Roading

Hyundai's reputation hasn't been built around producing top-tier off-roaders. Rather, the South Korean manufacturer has established itself as a leader in affordable quality, with a strong lineup of vehicles across multiple segments that all manage to put their best foot forward. In more recent times, it's been the electric side of Hyundai's fleet garnering the most attention, innovating relatively new tech in various ways. However, a side of the brand that isn't discussed as much is the off-road-focused XRT line.

Not every Hyundai gets an XRT trim, with only the nameplates that make sense to get the enhancements being the ones to receive it. Compared to the likes of Chevrolet's ZR2 trims and Ford's Raptor trims, the XRT models from Hyundai simply aren't on the same level. If you want a proper off-roader, other manufacturers will probably tick more boxes than Hyundai. Instead, the XRT models aim to retain the class-leading practicality while introducing features that improve performance on rougher surfaces. Here's a closer look at five of these trims, which unsurprisingly come out on top as the best Hyundai models for off-roading in 2026.