5 Of The Best Hyundai Models For Off-Roading
Hyundai's reputation hasn't been built around producing top-tier off-roaders. Rather, the South Korean manufacturer has established itself as a leader in affordable quality, with a strong lineup of vehicles across multiple segments that all manage to put their best foot forward. In more recent times, it's been the electric side of Hyundai's fleet garnering the most attention, innovating relatively new tech in various ways. However, a side of the brand that isn't discussed as much is the off-road-focused XRT line.
Not every Hyundai gets an XRT trim, with only the nameplates that make sense to get the enhancements being the ones to receive it. Compared to the likes of Chevrolet's ZR2 trims and Ford's Raptor trims, the XRT models from Hyundai simply aren't on the same level. If you want a proper off-roader, other manufacturers will probably tick more boxes than Hyundai. Instead, the XRT models aim to retain the class-leading practicality while introducing features that improve performance on rougher surfaces. Here's a closer look at five of these trims, which unsurprisingly come out on top as the best Hyundai models for off-roading in 2026.
2026 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT
While the Santa Fe was already a solid SUV going into the 2020s, the 2024 redesign transformed the nameplate into one of the most practical in the segment. Opting for a boxy, hard-edged design philosophy, the latest Santa Fe prioritizes practicality above all, but doesn't lose out when it comes to capability. In 2026, the Hyundai Santa Fe starts at $34,800 with a $1,600 destination charge, which is competitively priced for a three-row mid-size SUV. But for off-roading, the specifically-designed XRT trim is undoubtedly the way to go.
Falling in the middle of the available trim levels this year, the XRT option increases the price to $41,790 as standard. Under the hood, you get the same turbocharged 2.5L four-cylinder engine that is used across the lineup, producing 277 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. These numbers are already solid for off-roading, but the additional XRT-exclusive features like the Terrain driving mode, an extra 1.3 inches of lift, all-terrain tires, and standard all-wheel drive give it an edge off the tarmac. Another bonus with the XRT trim: Buyers get a higher 4,500-pound towing capacity compared to the 3,500-pound limit on the other four trims.
2026 Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT
Currently, the Santa Cruz is the only pickup truck in Hyundai's lineup. Unlike most trucks on the market today, though, the Santa Cruz sits within the compact segment. In fact, it's one of only two trucks that do, alongside the Ford Maverick. At its core, the 2026 Santa Cruz is very similar to the Tucson SUV, serving as the truck version. The two share the same platform, giving the former nameplate a distinct feel thanks to its unibody platform. Reviews of the truck often point out its lively handling, something reserved for a select few models in the segment.
Similar to most other XRT trims, the 2026 Santa Cruz XRT isn't a major overhaul as some mid and full-size SUVs get, but rather an enhancement on the already capable base machine. The XRT trim gets the more powerful engine available with the truck: a turbocharged 2.5L inline-four producing 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. Slightly edging out the likes of the Santa Fe XRT for raw power, all-wheel drive also comes standard on the Santa Cruz. Expect the same benefits in low-grip conditions from the Terrain mode, with all-terrain tires, extra cladding, and self-leveling rear suspension further assisting you on rougher surfaces. Pricing for the 2026 Santa Cruz XRT starts at $41,100 with a $1,600 destination charge.
2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT
Hyundai has already established itself as one of the leading major manufacturers when it comes to electric vehicles, with the current fleet including the Ioniq 6, Ioniq 9, and the flagship Ioniq 5. The Ioniq 5 has a few exclusive titles, namely being the first and currently only Ioniq model to get the N treatment. While that's great for on-road use, the XRT trim delivers similar off-road performance, making the already practical EV even more capable.
Once again, the Ioniq 5 XRT isn't designed for extreme off-roading. Bonus features for the 2026 model include an extra 23 millimeters of lift, all-terrain tires, cladded bumpers for protection (finished in a neat camouflage pattern), and the trim-exclusive Terrain mode, including snow, mud, and sand options. The Ioniq 5 also benefits from the instant power delivery typical of EVs, producing 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive is standard, with one motor up front and another at the rear. Plenty of XRT decals and stickers can also be found throughout, in case you forget which trim you've spent at least $46,275 on (plus a $1,600 destination charge).
2026 Hyundai Tucson XRT
Moving back to the gas-powered models, the Tucson XRT is your best bet if you want a small Hyundai SUV that can confidently handle all sorts of tracks and trails. We mentioned that the Tucson and Santa Cruz are built on the same platform, but for their XRT trims, there are a few key differences to note besides the obvious lack of bed in the former nameplate. While the Santa Cruz gets a more powerful engine, the 2026 Tucson XRT gets the same non-turbocharged 2.5L four-cylinder producing 187 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque.
To make up for the lack of inherent power, the Tucson XRT comes in well below its pickup truck sibling at $33,225 (with a $1,600 destination charge). After all, the SUV aims to remain as one of the best family-oriented compact SUVs, with a few off-road bonuses added on top. However, these bonuses work a little differently from others on this list. Front-wheel drive is standard on the Tucson XRT, but if you do go for the all-wheel drive powertrain, the Terrain driving mode gets added on as well. All-terrain tires and exterior cladding do still come as standard, though, with reviews of the trim pointing out how good a family SUV the XRT remains, alongside the off-road bolstering.
2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro
The newly redesigned Hyundai Palisade is the premium three-row SUV that the South Korean manufacturer offers in 2026, as evidenced by the Calligraphy trim that we tested last year. But with more room to work with, the Palisade is the only model to get the XRT Pro trim, including the sort of upgrades you'd expect from a proper off-roader.
That's not to say that the other four XRT trims on this list should be written off, but the Palisade XRT Pro is the most capable off-roader that Hyundai currently produces, based on the spec sheet. Under the hood is a 287-horsepower 3.5L V6, which is only narrowly ahead of the Santa Cruz XRT's output. However, the off-roading Palisade gets an electronic limited-slip differential, with only the XRT Pro getting that feature. All-wheel drive is standard, subsequently adding the mud, snow, and sand settings within the Terrain driving mode. All-terrain tires unsurprisingly feature, along with an extra inch of ground clearance at 8.4 inches. It's also hard to miss the recovery hooks embedded into the front fascia if they're ever needed.
With the extra features, the 2026 Palisade XRT Pro understandably commands the highest price tag of all XRT models. However, starting at $49,870 (with a $1,495 destination charge), it's not much more expensive than the Ioniq 5's off-road variant, or even the Santa Cruz's equivalent.
Methodology
To select the models/trims chosen for this list, we first looked at the standard, off-road-focused features that they come with and compared them to the rest of the Hyundai lineup. To make sure that they are actually effective, we cross-checked what multiple reviews and owner feedback had to say about the chosen vehicles.