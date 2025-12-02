5 Of The Best 3-Row SUVs, According To JD Power
The SUV segment is looking pretty much flooded these days, which makes deciding which one to buy all the more challenging. With no signs of their popularity slowing down, many of the largest manufacturers are putting a ton of resources into beating the competition, which leaves us with plenty of options that all tick the essential boxes and then some. That's especially true for the three-row mid-size market, with many models serving as great alternatives to much more expensive full-size models.
For J.D. Power, these smaller models are actually often the better choice. To make things easier for buyers, the company studies and breaks down many of the big players in the segment, providing ratings for the most important areas to consider when buying a brand-new vehicle. The three-row is, of course, consistent across all the models here, but brands lean into different areas more than others to ensure they stand out from the pack. Taking into account how successful the following nameplates are at offering the most complete package, here are the five best three-row SUVs on sale, according to J.D. Power.
2025 Ford Explorer
For mid-size SUVs, the Explorer is the sole nameplate from Ford, but it manages to cover all bases and score big with J.D. Power. Aside from the all-new Tremor model, the 2026 Explorer is a carry-over, so you can go for the 2026 model with confidence if you want the newest Explorer available. Pricing comes in at $38,645 for the 2026 SUV.
J.D. Power highlights a few key strengths of the Explorer, including the EcoBoost engines, which are noted as two of these. The standard engine is a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four, producing 300 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. In our review of the ST trim we loved the more powerful 3.0-liter V6's output of 400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque, but even with the base engine, you'll get more performance than quite a few close rivals. Thanks to its generous engine options, you can tow up to 5,000 pounds, which also keeps the Explorer well in the mix.
Moving inside, legroom measurements come in at 43 inches up front, 37.5 inches in the second row, and 31.8 inches in the third. Fold the second and third rows down, and the 2025 Explorer offers 85.5 inches of cargo space, which, while not class-leading, is still a solid number for an SUV this size. J.D. Power also notes the vast safety features available for the Explorer, thanks to the brand's CoPilot 360 package being included with each trim as standard.
2025 Subaru Ascent
As is the case with almost every new Subaru on the market, the Ascent is built primarily with practicality and everyday usability in mind, along with a more spirited feel behind the wheel. Under the hood of the 2025 model is a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder Boxer, good enough to produce 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. These numbers are lower than the competitors that are also rated highly by J.D. Power, but the staple all-wheel drive layout that comes as standard for each trim helps make up for that deficit when it comes to the driving experience.
In our review of the 2025 Ascent, the handling was one of our favorite elements, which is something that J.D. Power also picks up on. It also doesn't drop off in efficiency ratings, with the EPA estimating 22 mpg combined for the $39,995-priced base trim. The 8.7 inches of ground clearance also helps out off-road. The amount of space inside is another area that we picked up on; no passenger should feel the squeeze in any of the three rows. There are also plenty of storage options inside the well-appointed cabin.
On the flip side, we did find some of the driver assistance features to be less dependable than other areas of the car. If cargo space is a top priority, the 75.6 cubic feet of space behind the third row is certainly usable, but lower than most other SUVs on this list.
2025 Mitsubishi Outlander
Staying with J.D. Power's favorite Japanese three-row mid-size SUVs, the refreshed 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander could easily appeal to you for a few main reasons. Firstly, it's the most affordable model on this list by some margin, starting at $29,995 (with a $1,495 destination charge). That's the sort of price two-row mid-sized entries tend to go for. While we can't say the model does anything extra compared to its rivals, the Outlander serves as a solid all-rounder in the segment if you're looking to save some money on a brand-new SUV.
Starting with the engine, the 2025 Outlander is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, producing 181 hp and an equal amount of torque per pound-foot. These numbers certainly aren't spectacular, even by SUV standards, putting down less than the Ascent. To counter that, Mitsubishi sells the SUV through efficiency over performance, achieving a 27 mpg combined rating from the EPA. Folding the rear seats down gives you 64.3 cubic feet of cargo space, which is another area where the Outlander comes short, but the price drop somewhat counters that.
While the 2025 Outlander is relatively inexpensive in its base guise, the available options can quickly close the gap to some of J.D. Power's other favorites, which we found out during our review. Adding all-wheel drive, leather seats, and improved tech makes it a very well-equipped SUV, but we'd also consider the plug-in hybrid version for better value-for-money.
2025 Chevrolet Traverse
The highest-rated mid-size three-row SUV by J.D. Power is none other than the 2025 Chevrolet Traverse. Going through a major redesign for the 2024 model year, it's easily one of the most visually striking nameplates within Chevrolet's current lineup, and it has the specs to back up its looks. It's one of the more expensive in its class, though, at $40,700 (with a $1,495 destination charge).
While the revised trim levels have several differences between them, the same engine is used for all: a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four producing 328 hp and 326 lb-ft of torque. SlashGear was lucky enough to test two different trims of the Traverse in 2024, specifically the off-road-focused Z71 trim and the top-spec RS. Both of these trims did a great job — the former tackled trails with confidence and the latter provided utmost comfort. No matter which trim you go for across the range, however, the 2025 Traverse offers best-in-class cargo space, depending on which measurement guidelines you go by. Behind the third row, you get up to 98 cubic feet of volume, which is only beaten by the Honda Pilot's 111.8 cubic feet rating.
Unsurprisingly, J.D. Power notes the cargo space as one of the biggest selling points for the redesigned Traverse. If you want a little more drivability, each trim also has an all-wheel drive option, but, of course, they're a little more expensive.
2025 Kia Telluride
Sharing the same score as the Chevrolet Traverse, J.D. Power ranks the 2025 Kia Telluride as the best mid-size three-row SUV to come out of Asia. The Telluride is set for a major refresh next year, but the current 2025 model is still, without a doubt, one of the most complete in the segment.
For the engine, the 2025 Telluride features the same 3.8-liter V6 that's in the previous Hyundai Palisade, producing a competitive 291 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. The upcoming refresh is ditching this engine, however, opting for a 2.5-liter four-cylinder alongside a more powerful hybrid powertrain. During our review of the 2024 model, the driving experience wasn't what we'd call riveting, but that's not the point of the Telluride, despite being the more sleek, sporty brand compared to Hyundai. It's a cruiser, and it does that pretty successfully.
However, it's the interior of the Telluride where the best bits are. Using a 12.3-inch center touchscreen as the base of the infotainment, you either get an equally-sized gauge display with higher trims, or a 4.2-inch screen with the lower ones. Still, all Tellurides come with a generous amount of standard safety tech, particularly making the base $36,390 price tag more attractive. Cargo space is also competitive, measuring in at 87 cubic feet behind the first row.
Methodology
The cars selected for this list all find themselves towards the top end of J.D. Power's list of favorite three-row SUVs, receiving scores between 0-100 that are better than their closest rivals. SlashGear has also reviewed either the ranked 2025 model or the 2024 model of each entry, and we made sure that the models we reviewed the 2024 versions of carried over into 2025 without any major changes.