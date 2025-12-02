5 Of The Best 3-Row SUVs, According To JD Power

For mid-size SUVs, the Explorer is the sole nameplate from Ford, but it manages to cover all bases and score big with J.D. Power. Aside from the all-new Tremor model, the 2026 Explorer is a carry-over, so you can go for the 2026 model with confidence if you want the newest Explorer available. Pricing comes in at $38,645 for the 2026 SUV.

J.D. Power highlights a few key strengths of the Explorer, including the EcoBoost engines, which are noted as two of these. The standard engine is a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four, producing 300 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. In our review of the ST trim we loved the more powerful 3.0-liter V6's output of 400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque, but even with the base engine, you'll get more performance than quite a few close rivals. Thanks to its generous engine options, you can tow up to 5,000 pounds, which also keeps the Explorer well in the mix.

Moving inside, legroom measurements come in at 43 inches up front, 37.5 inches in the second row, and 31.8 inches in the third. Fold the second and third rows down, and the 2025 Explorer offers 85.5 inches of cargo space, which, while not class-leading, is still a solid number for an SUV this size. J.D. Power also notes the vast safety features available for the Explorer, thanks to the brand's CoPilot 360 package being included with each trim as standard.